Brightway Insurance to open first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls

Jacksonville, Florida-based property and casualty insurance company Brightway Insurance will open an office in Menomonee Falls, its first Wisconsin location.

Owner Dan Carmichael will open Brightway, The Carmichael Agency, located at N96 W18743 County Line Road, on Monday.

Carmichael, who lives in Richfield, has 20 years of sales experience and four years of experience as the owner of DC Solutions, a consulting business.

Brightway, The Carmichael Agency will offer home, condo, renters, auto, flood, boat, RV, motorcycle, life and umbrella insurance policies from insurance brands including Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Foremost, Progressive and Safeco.

After traveling as a consultant, Carmichael said he was drawn to the opportunity to own a business that is embedded in the community.

“Brightway is one of of the larger independent insurance agencies, and it’s expanding rapidly,” Carmichael said. “I found this opportunity, and saw they didn’t have any stores in Wisconsin, and when I started talking with them, I realized how good of a fit it would be for me.”

Brighway, which has locations in 21 states, said it has more than $584 million in annualized written premium.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with Dan Carmichael to introduce the Brightway brand to Wisconsin. With his Agency opening, we are now in 21 states,” said Talman Howard, president of Brightway. “We have hundreds of insurance professionals standing behind Dan to deliver a world-class customer experience and to help him grow his business as quickly as possible.”