Allstate plans to expand its Wisconsin presence

Could add 100 new agency owners, staff and financial specialists in state

by

May 31, 2019, 12:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/insurance/allstate-plans-to-expand-its-wisconsin-presence/

Northbrook, Illinois-based Allstate Insurance Co. wants to grow its market share in Wisconsin by adding about 100 new agency owners, staff and financial specialists throughout the state.

The company is making a push to recruit insurance and licensed sales professionals to open their own agencies, with a focus on southeastern Wisconsin.

“The area has seen some growth, which drives demand for our products and services,” said Matt Stevens, strategic deployment leader for Allstate. “We want our agencies there to meet the demands of the population … We’re very serious about growing in this area.”

The company currently has about 70 agencies throughout Wisconsin, with the largest concentration of locations being in southeastern Wisconsin. There are a total of about 165 employees across its Wisconsin agencies.

Stevens said Allstate is in a good competitive position to expand in Wisconsin because of its modernized insurance and financial products. He highlighted the company’s use of telematics, which collects data on driver habits that can be used to provide driving feedback, safe-driving rewards and discounts on car insurance policies.

“In Wisconsin, there are a couple of of home-based companies that do have larger market share, but we see the need; we have competitive products and we’re continuing to evolve,” Stevens said.

Agency owner candidates don’t need to have a background in insurance, as the company provides on-boarding and training, Stevens said.

“We have successful agents who come from all professional backgrounds,” he said. “We’re looking for someone who has an entrepreneurial drive and spirit and who is looking to start their own business and work for themselves. The key to success is building relationships with people. That’s really what we do.”

Prospective agency owners need $100,000 of capital to invest in the new agency, according to the company. It typically takes a new owner between three and nine months to open an agency.

Allstate is offering a $15,000 referral bonus in its agency owner recruitment effort.

Northbrook, Illinois-based Allstate Insurance Co. wants to grow its market share in Wisconsin by adding about 100 new agency owners, staff and financial specialists throughout the state.

The company is making a push to recruit insurance and licensed sales professionals to open their own agencies, with a focus on southeastern Wisconsin.

“The area has seen some growth, which drives demand for our products and services,” said Matt Stevens, strategic deployment leader for Allstate. “We want our agencies there to meet the demands of the population … We’re very serious about growing in this area.”

The company currently has about 70 agencies throughout Wisconsin, with the largest concentration of locations being in southeastern Wisconsin. There are a total of about 165 employees across its Wisconsin agencies.

Stevens said Allstate is in a good competitive position to expand in Wisconsin because of its modernized insurance and financial products. He highlighted the company’s use of telematics, which collects data on driver habits that can be used to provide driving feedback, safe-driving rewards and discounts on car insurance policies.

“In Wisconsin, there are a couple of of home-based companies that do have larger market share, but we see the need; we have competitive products and we’re continuing to evolve,” Stevens said.

Agency owner candidates don’t need to have a background in insurance, as the company provides on-boarding and training, Stevens said.

“We have successful agents who come from all professional backgrounds,” he said. “We’re looking for someone who has an entrepreneurial drive and spirit and who is looking to start their own business and work for themselves. The key to success is building relationships with people. That’s really what we do.”

Prospective agency owners need $100,000 of capital to invest in the new agency, according to the company. It typically takes a new owner between three and nine months to open an agency.

Allstate is offering a $15,000 referral bonus in its agency owner recruitment effort.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am