Acuity plans new recreation center, parking structure at Sheboygan headquarters

Property and casualty insurer Acuity plans to add a recreation center and an additional parking structure at its Sheboygan headquarters.

The company plans to build a new 43,000-square-foot rec center, which would serve as an employee-only amenity and include various court-based activities, according to documents submitted to the City of Sheboygan.

It also plans to construct a 82,000-square-foot parking structure that would include three levels and accommodate about 715 parking spaces. In the future, the company plans to add another five levels of parking to eventually accommodate a total of 1,900 parking spaces, the plans said.

The fast-growing company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters in 2017, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet.

Ben Salzmann, president and chief executive officer of Acuity, in February said the company is on track to hire 160 new employees this year, with plans to add another 200 in 2020, and 250 more in 2021.

Acuity currently has more than 1,300 employees, about 1,000 of whom are based at the Sheboygan headquarters.

The office includes several unique design features, including a 65-foot indoor Ferris wheel, 27,000-square-foot fitness center, climbing wall and the world’s largest free-flying American flag.

Next year, the company plans to finish and occupy a wing of the headquarters that is currently unfinished. Eventually, Salzmann has said, he expects the company will build two office towers on its campus.

The new recreation center and parking structure would be located to the north and east of Acuity’s existing parking structure, according to the plans.

The Sheboygan Architectural Review Board will consider Acuity’s special use application for the two new structures today.