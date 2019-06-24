Acuity plans new recreation center, parking structure at Sheboygan headquarters

Company continues campus expansion

by

June 24, 2019, 1:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/insurance/acuity-plans-new-recreation-center-parking-structure-at-sheboygan-headquarters/

Property and casualty insurer Acuity plans to add a recreation center and an additional parking structure at its Sheboygan headquarters.

The company plans to build a new 43,000-square-foot rec center, which would serve as an employee-only amenity and include various court-based activities, according to documents submitted to the City of Sheboygan.

It also plans to construct a 82,000-square-foot parking structure that would include three levels and accommodate about 715 parking spaces. In the future, the company plans to add another five levels of parking to eventually accommodate a total of 1,900 parking spaces, the plans said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The fast-growing company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters in 2017, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet.

Ben Salzmann, president and chief executive officer of Acuity, in February said the company is on track to hire 160 new employees this year, with plans to add another 200 in 2020, and 250 more in 2021.

Acuity currently has more than 1,300 employees, about 1,000 of whom are based at the Sheboygan headquarters.

The office includes several unique design features, including a 65-foot indoor Ferris wheel, 27,000-square-foot fitness center, climbing wall and the world’s largest free-flying American flag.

Next year, the company plans to finish and occupy a wing of the headquarters that is currently unfinished. Eventually, Salzmann has said, he expects the company will build two office towers on its campus.

The new recreation center and parking structure would be located to the north and east of Acuity’s existing parking structure, according to the plans.

The Sheboygan Architectural Review Board will consider Acuity’s special use application for the two new structures today.

Property and casualty insurer Acuity plans to add a recreation center and an additional parking structure at its Sheboygan headquarters.

The company plans to build a new 43,000-square-foot rec center, which would serve as an employee-only amenity and include various court-based activities, according to documents submitted to the City of Sheboygan.

It also plans to construct a 82,000-square-foot parking structure that would include three levels and accommodate about 715 parking spaces. In the future, the company plans to add another five levels of parking to eventually accommodate a total of 1,900 parking spaces, the plans said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The fast-growing company completed a $170 million expansion of its corporate headquarters in 2017, doubling the total building space to a total of 1.2 million square feet.

Ben Salzmann, president and chief executive officer of Acuity, in February said the company is on track to hire 160 new employees this year, with plans to add another 200 in 2020, and 250 more in 2021.

Acuity currently has more than 1,300 employees, about 1,000 of whom are based at the Sheboygan headquarters.

The office includes several unique design features, including a 65-foot indoor Ferris wheel, 27,000-square-foot fitness center, climbing wall and the world’s largest free-flying American flag.

Next year, the company plans to finish and occupy a wing of the headquarters that is currently unfinished. Eventually, Salzmann has said, he expects the company will build two office towers on its campus.

The new recreation center and parking structure would be located to the north and east of Acuity’s existing parking structure, according to the plans.

The Sheboygan Architectural Review Board will consider Acuity’s special use application for the two new structures today.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm