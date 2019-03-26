Todd Ruedt opens Brookfield conference facility

Todd Ruedt has opened a new conference facility called The Offsite Collaboration Center in Brookfield.

Ruedt, owner of ActionCOACH of Brookfield, established the space at 4235 N. 124th St. It has event rooms, expandable conference rooms and individual office space available to rent by the hour or day.

The Offsite Collaboration Center plans to host business events and presentations, as well as showers, luncheons and receptions. Its office rental is 80 square feet, the conference room is 520 square feet (or 260 square feet), and a large event space is 2,200 square feet.

Among its amenities are flat screens, whiteboards and audiovisual equipment. The large event space has a large projection screen, a pool table, ping pong and other games. The Offsite Collaboration Center allows users to bring in their own food and beverages.

Ruedt said he opened the facility to create a fun and engaging environment for business to take place.

“The reason for opening The Offsite Collaboration Center was to create a local community of businesses where they could come together and create synergies through strategic partners and power groups, and to allow a creative environment for business to get done,” he said.

Offsite meetings can be beneficial to organizations, Ruedt said.

“Our buildout of The Offsite Collaboration Center facilitates team productivity, which is one of the most crucial aspects of a thriving business,” he said. “One of the best ways to keep your team engaged and performing at their best is to host an offsite meeting.”