QPS promotes McNulty, adds former Kohl’s exec as president, COO

McNulty to share CEO role with chairman Scott Mayer

by

June 20, 2019, 9:56 AM

Brookfield-based QPS Employment Group has promoted Dan McNulty to chief executive officer and hired Ryan Festerling as president and chief operating officer.

McNulty previously held the president and COO roles but will now join QPS chairman Scott Mayer as co-CEO.

“The promotion of Dan to chief executive officer is a natural move, since Dan has been an integral part in the building of QPS,” Mayer said. “The trust that we have built over the past 30 years working together makes our partnership work. We truly complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and moving forward, will share the responsibility of guiding QPS together.”

Festerling comes to QPS from Kohl’s, where he most recently was executive vice president and head of human resources.

McNulty pointed to Festerling’s experience creating staffing and recruiting strategies for thousands of positions across the country as part of the reason QPS hired him.

“He also has a track record of utilizing technology to enhance the candidate experience while driving efficiencies,” McNulty said. “We believe those skills and his experience will greatly benefit our company and the clients which we staff. Above all, Ryan has a drive for building cohesive teams and individuals that are passionate about the work they do.”

Mayer added that Festerling’s 20 years of experience at Kohl’s included a period of significant growth for the company and bringing on an executive from a larger corporation was important for QPS.

“A key part of our future includes both expansion and acquisition which we believe Ryan will be instrumental with,” Mayer said.

Festerling has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and is on the boards of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

“QPS has established itself as an industry leader in staffing in the Midwest. I’m excited to join a company where the work we do can make a positive impact in the lives of so many within the communities we serve,” Festerling said.

