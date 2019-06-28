Michelle Nettles leaving Molson Coors for ManpowerGroup

Michelle Nettles will take over as chief people and culture officer at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup on July 29, leaving a similar position at Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Nettles will lead human resources and culture functions globally for the company across its family of brands, including Manpower, Experis, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions. She will replace Mara Swan, currently executive vice president global strategy and talent, who plans to retire in March 2020.

Swan will continue with her executive leadership responsibilities while also helping transition leadership of HR functions to Nettles.

Nettles spent 20 years at Molson Coors, its U.S. subsidiary MillerCoors and related companies. She was chief human resources officer for MillerCoors from 2014 to 2016, splitting time between Milwaukee and Chicago. She was promoted to chief people and diversity officer of Molson Coors in October 2016.

“Michelle is an impressive people leader with extensive experience in global HR and a proven track record in driving a diverse and inclusive culture across multiple countries,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup chairman and CEO. “Her vision of employees as consumers together with her passion to broaden and deepen people’s skills and drive strong leadership capability is a great fit for ManpowerGroup as we continue to digitize and transform our business.”

Nettles said she is delighted to be joining Manpower at a time when talent and skills are a top priority for many companies.

“The purpose of this company – to help people find meaningful work and have sustainable careers in the future – is such a powerful one,” Nettles said. “It deeply resonates with who I am and the role of human resources for organizations and society.”