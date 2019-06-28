Michelle Nettles leaving Molson Coors for ManpowerGroup

Mara Swan to retire in March 2020

by

June 28, 2019, 11:55 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/human-resources-management/michelle-nettles-leaving-molson-coors-for-manpowergroup/

Michelle Nettles will take over as chief people and culture officer at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup on July 29, leaving a similar position at Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Nettles will lead human resources and culture functions globally for the company across its family of brands, including Manpower, Experis, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions. She will replace Mara Swan, currently executive vice president global strategy and talent, who plans to retire in March 2020.

Swan will continue with her executive leadership responsibilities while also helping transition leadership of HR functions to Nettles.

Nettles spent 20 years at Molson Coors, its U.S. subsidiary MillerCoors and related companies. She was chief human resources officer for MillerCoors from 2014 to 2016, splitting time between Milwaukee and Chicago. She was promoted to chief people and diversity officer of Molson Coors in October 2016.

“Michelle is an impressive people leader with extensive experience in global HR and a proven track record in driving a diverse and inclusive culture across multiple countries,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup chairman and CEO. “Her vision of employees as consumers together with her passion to broaden and deepen people’s skills and drive strong leadership capability is a great fit for ManpowerGroup as we continue to digitize and transform our business.”

Nettles said she is delighted to be joining Manpower at a time when talent and skills are a top priority for many companies.

“The purpose of this company – to help people find meaningful work and have sustainable careers in the future – is such a powerful one,” Nettles said. “It deeply resonates with who I am and the role of human resources for organizations and society.”

 

 

Michelle Nettles will take over as chief people and culture officer at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup on July 29, leaving a similar position at Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Nettles will lead human resources and culture functions globally for the company across its family of brands, including Manpower, Experis, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions. She will replace Mara Swan, currently executive vice president global strategy and talent, who plans to retire in March 2020.

Swan will continue with her executive leadership responsibilities while also helping transition leadership of HR functions to Nettles.

Nettles spent 20 years at Molson Coors, its U.S. subsidiary MillerCoors and related companies. She was chief human resources officer for MillerCoors from 2014 to 2016, splitting time between Milwaukee and Chicago. She was promoted to chief people and diversity officer of Molson Coors in October 2016.

“Michelle is an impressive people leader with extensive experience in global HR and a proven track record in driving a diverse and inclusive culture across multiple countries,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup chairman and CEO. “Her vision of employees as consumers together with her passion to broaden and deepen people’s skills and drive strong leadership capability is a great fit for ManpowerGroup as we continue to digitize and transform our business.”

Nettles said she is delighted to be joining Manpower at a time when talent and skills are a top priority for many companies.

“The purpose of this company – to help people find meaningful work and have sustainable careers in the future – is such a powerful one,” Nettles said. “It deeply resonates with who I am and the role of human resources for organizations and society.”

 

 

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm