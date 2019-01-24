Julie Anding replacing Tchernavia Rocker as Harley-Davidson HR chief

Rocker leaving for Under Armour

January 24, 2019, 10:40 AM

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. is promoting Julie Anding to chief human resources officer after Tchernavia Rocker departs for a top role at Baltimore-based Under Armour.

Julie Anding and Tchernavia Rocker

Anding joined the company in 1997 and has held a number of leadership positions in human resources, including most recently as director of organizational effectiveness.

“Her more than 20 years of experience with Harley-Davidson and proven leadership capabilities equip her well to take on this increased leadership responsibility and help us move this great company forward,” Harley said in a statement.

Rocker is leaving Harley to become chief people and culture officer of Under Armour. She joined Harley in 2000 and was eventually promoted to chief human resources officer in 2016.

“Harley-Davidson would like to thank Tchernavia Rocker for her 18 years of service to the company, during which time she has been a guiding voice in support of our employees, helped define and enable our More Roads to Harley-Davidson growth plan, and led efforts to make Harley-Davidson a more diverse and inclusive workplace,” the company’s statement said.

Rocker was also president of the Harley-Davidson Foundation. Anding will take over that responsibility along with leading the human resources department for Harley.

In addition to the Harley-Davidson Foundation, Rocker was also on the boards the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and the Marcus Center for Performing Arts.

