Brook Mayborne

My Favorite Tech

by

April 01, 2019, 2:24 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/human-resources-management/brook-mayborne/

Mayborne

Brook Mayborne is director of human resources at Stowell Associates Inc., a care management and home care provider based in Milwaukee. Leading the company’s HR team, she oversees all areas of strategic HR planning, talent development and workplace culture. While balancing busy schedules both at work and at home, Mayborne relies on a few tech tools to tap into her creative side and to stay on task.

YouTube

“Most of my free time is spent creating content for this social media giant. I have filmed, edited and uploaded over 350 videos to the YouTube channel called pink2paris. Here, people all over the world can see my luxury product reviews, beauty tutorials, fashion hauls and lifestyle vlogs.  I also spend a great deal of time on YouTube engaging with my channel’s 10,000-plus subscribers and learning from others who spark my interest.”  

LinkedIn

“I credit LinkedIn with helping me land my current job at Stowell Associates. Although I wasn’t looking for a new position, I was found on this site and the door was opened for an amazing opportunity with a top-notch company. LinkedIn helps me stay connected to other professionals and is also my daily go-to source for business updates.”  

Audible

“While curling up on the couch with a good book sounds wonderful, I just do not have the time for that. Luckily, I discovered a way to listen to books during my commute to and from work. Audible works on any device and has a huge business book library. My favorites would have to be ‘Powerful’ by Patty McCord, ‘Start with Why’ by Simon Sinek and ‘Fusion’ by Denise Lee Yohn.”

Messages

“Phone call or text? I hate to admit it, but I am a texter. There, I said it. I find that texting is the most efficient way to communicate and keep up with my family and friends. It’s convenient, to-the-point and helps me relay information quickly. This comes in very handy with my busy life and helps me look cool to my two teenaged sons who grew up texting and never making phone calls.”

