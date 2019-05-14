Radisson in Menomonee Falls to become Delta Hotel

Hotel and restaurant undergoing $2.8 million in renovations

by

May 14, 2019

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/hospitality-tourism/radisson-in-menomonee-falls-to-become-delta-hotel/

The Radisson hotel in Menomonee Falls is being converted into a Delta Hotel by Marriott.

Building permit applications filed with the city show the hotel, located at the northwest corner of where Main Street meets Interstate 41, is to undergo interior remodeling and will be converted to a Delta Hotel. A separate application shows the existing RBG Bar & Grill at the hotel will be remodeled and renamed the Waterlin Coffee Bar & Bistro.

The Radisson hotel in Menomonee Falls.

The hotel conversion project will cost about $2.5 million, according to the permit records.

The restaurant remodel work area encompasses about 6,100 square feet with an estimated price tag of $300,000.

A representative at the Radisson Hotel referred questions to the ownership group, Hostmark Hospitality Group. The Schaumburg, Illinois-based hotel operator did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson with Marriott also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Delta Hotels website says a new location called Delta Hotels Milwaukee Northwest is “coming soon.” The online job board Hospitality Online lists three job openings for the soon-to-be Waterlin restaurant, including for a restaurant manager.

An online brochure for Delta Hotels describes it as “Marriott’s newest upscale, full-service brand” that offers “a lean and flexible operating model with a clean and refreshing design.” There are 63 open Delta Hotels locations, with another 39 on the way. Delta Hotels is meant to compete with DoubleTree by Hilton and Crowne Plaza, an InterContinental Hotels Group brand.

There is at least one other Delta Hotel in Wisconsin, located in Racine.

