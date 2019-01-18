Plans submitted for Home2 Suites in West Allis

Plans have been submitted for a five-story, $10.7 million Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel to be built as part of Cobalt Partners LLC’s $87 million West Quarter development on South 70th Street in West Allis.

The Milwaukee-based developer last year unveiled plans to redevelop nearly 23 acres into a hotel, offices, retail space and an education component. Construction of the 128-room, nearly 77,400-square-foot hotel at 1010, 1040 and 1126 S. 70th St. is part of the overall project’s first phase, according to a city report.

Phase one also includes acquiring and making substantial improvements of two office buildings on the opposite side of 70th Street from the proposed hotel. The hotel itself would go up on the site of a former Allis Chalmers office building, and existing tenants of that building would be moved to one of the buildings across the street.

The plan for the second phase is to develop more than 400,000 square feet of office and educational facilities. The city is contributing to the project through tax incremental financing.

The city’s Plan Commission is scheduled to review the plan and make recommendations on Wednesday evening.

Cobalt Partners also included a Home2 Suites as part of its White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls. that development also includes a Costco, shops, fitness center, medical facility and apartments.