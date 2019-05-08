New motel could be built near Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s northwest side

The Port Motel just north of the Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s northwest side might be replaced with a new, larger motel, according to plans filed with the city.

The owner of the motel, Upesh Shah, recently filed applications with the city for a proposed new motel near the southwest corner of West Appleton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. Upesh is proposing to combine three parcels that he owns, which includes the motel property and two adjacent parcels of commercial land, in order to develop a new motel at the site. The project would offer higher-quality rooms than the existing motel, according to a description of the project.

Renderings submitted by Milwaukee-based BMR Design Group Inc. show the hotel would be U-shaped, with another separate building in the middle of it. The buildings would face Appleton Avenue. The northeastern section of the proposed project area would remain green space.

Shah cautioned the project is still in the early stages, adding that he isn’t even sure yet if he will move forward with building the new motel. He said he is working on a separate project in Chicago, and if that one moves forward then he won’t pursue the new motel in Milwaukee. He wouldn’t be able to do both projects at the same time due to financial constraints, he said.

Shah declined to comment further on the project.

Before the project could move forward it would need approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The 12-room Port Motel was constructed in 1951 and sits on a 1.1-acre lot, according to city records. The motel is assessed at $387,800. Combined with the other two parcels, the entire project area totals 2.3 acres with a combined assessed value of $409,000.