Midwest Express launches merch line to support airline revival effort

Loyal Midwest Express Airlines fans can now purchase commemorative duffel bags, whiskey glasses and hats to support the effort to relaunch the former airline.

The “Midwest Express Airlines Founder’s Club” merchandise line recently went live on the company’s website, a response to the support the iconic airline’s revival plans have received, the company said.

It’s the latest step in the airline’s possible return. In April, Midwest Express announced it has leased an office in the MKE Regional Business Park near Mitchell International Airport for its corporate headquarters.

In an email to supporters this week, the company said it will soon begin posting jobs.

“In the near future, we will post available jobs that you can apply for and other relevant news,” the email said. “In the meantime, you can purchase and proudly wear Midwest Express logo apparel, drink your favorite beverage from Midwest Express drinkware and carry your belongings in a stylish Midwest Express bag or backpack.”

Originally known as Midwest Express, Midwest Airlines was previously based in Oak Creek and had its main hub at Mitchell International. It was acquired by Indianapolis-based Republic Airways and in 2009 it was merged into Denver-based Frontier Airlines. Midwest Airlines offered its final flight out of Milwaukee in 2009.

A group of business and airline professionals announced in 2017 plans to relaunch the airline. In May 2018, the group completed a $750,000 fund raise and said it would seek to raise another $6 million to $8 million in the next 12 months.

Spokeswoman Holly Haseley said it’s too soon to announce the airline’s hiring plans.

“As for hiring, there is nothing to announce yet, but there has been a large outpouring of support and interest from industry professionals, including former Midwest Express staff, so the company is starting to aggregate that interest for when it has a need,” she said.

The former airline enjoyed a loyal following, especially among Milwaukee area business travelers, thanks in part to its spacious seats and chocolate chip cookies. The airline provided direct service from Milwaukee to numerous destinations around the U.S.