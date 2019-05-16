Holiday Inn planned at corner of 102nd and Lincoln in West Allis

A 107-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites is being proposed at the site of an existing office building near the intersection of 102nd Street and Lincoln Avenue in West Allis, according to development plans filed with the city.

The four-story hotel would total about 60,000 square feet, and would be built on a 2-acre site at 10201 W. Lincoln Ave. Plans show the hotel would go up toward the southern portion of the development site, set further back from Lincoln Avenue than the existing office building.

Meanwhile, the four-story office building at the site would be demolished sometime this summer, and in its place would be a development-ready site where another 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot building could eventually be built, said Steve Schaer, West Allis manager of planning and zoning.

Development plans for the project were filed by Lincoln Hospitality Group LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Catalyst Partners.

Schaer said the developer is aiming to finish construction of the hotel by June or July of next year, in time for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. A representative with Catalyst Partners was not immediately available for comment.

The site of the future hotel is located at the southwest corner of the Interstate 41 and Lincoln Avenue interchange.