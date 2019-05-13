Frontdesk expanding to 15 cities with corporate rental model

Rev Up

by

May 13, 2019, 2:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/hospitality-tourism/frontdesk-expanding-to-15-cities-with-corporate-rental-model/

Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, Booking.com, Expedia…there is no shortage of competition in the world of private home rentals.

But those are just online booking intermediaries. Milwaukee startup Frontdesk aims to corner the market on professional home rental management.

“We are the boots on the ground that are actually meeting the guests, cleaning the units, furnishing the units, taking customer phone calls and text messages for customer service,” said Jesse DePinto, co-founder and chief growth officer. “We are the hospitality company.”

The company targets corporate travelers who want to stay in non-touristy, upscale neighborhoods, he said. Frontdesk gives guests an on-site contact they can text for assistance.

Frontdesk partners with property managers to outsource their guest suites, or may rent a floor of an apartment building as short-term corporate housing. And filling units on not just weekends, but also during the week is a key to FrontDesk’s success, said Kyle Weatherly, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Now operating 190 units in eight cities, with seven more cities on the docket this year, Frontdesk has undertaken a rapid expansion strategy. The company focuses on tier 2 U.S. cities, such as Milwaukee, Columbus, Ohio and St. Petersburg, Florida, DePinto said.

For one, tech companies including Facebook, Amazon and Salesforce are starting to locate offices in cities like Columbus and Indianapolis, he said. In addition, rents are lower in tier 2 cities, and Frontdesk’s largest cost is apartment rents.

“It’s helpful from a competitive standpoint. It’s more blue ocean,” he said. “What we are passionate about and what we understand best is the smaller city and especially the Midwestern rust belt type of culture.”

An in-house pricing department uses Frontdesk’s pricing algorithm to adjust rental rates dynamically based on market conditions, including special events happening in town – everything from a Justin Timberlake concert to the Democratic National Convention.

“We spend virtually nothing on marketing,” Weatherly said. “Our challenge to growth is more bringing supply online than it is generating more demand. We feel there’s latent demand for high-quality, well-located homesharing apartments.”

The startup recently launched a new website with updated branding to ramp up its direct-to-consumer marketing and originate more booking traffic, which cuts out the fees it pays to sites like Airbnb, DePinto said.

Kyle Weatherly, Jesse DePinto and Alycia Doxon
Credit: Jake Hill

Frontdesk LLC

Leadership: Co-founders Kyle Weatherly, CEO, Jesse DePinto, chief growth officer and Alycia Doxon, chief operations officer

Headquarters: 1240 E. Brady St., Floor 2

Website: stayfrontdesk.com

What it Does: Corporate apartment rentals

Founded: January 2017

Employees: 60, about 20 of whom are full-time

Next goal: Expand to 15 cities by the end of 2019.

Funding: Raised $1 million seed round in October and $500,000 bridge round in March.

Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, Booking.com, Expedia…there is no shortage of competition in the world of private home rentals.

But those are just online booking intermediaries. Milwaukee startup Frontdesk aims to corner the market on professional home rental management.

“We are the boots on the ground that are actually meeting the guests, cleaning the units, furnishing the units, taking customer phone calls and text messages for customer service,” said Jesse DePinto, co-founder and chief growth officer. “We are the hospitality company.”

The company targets corporate travelers who want to stay in non-touristy, upscale neighborhoods, he said. Frontdesk gives guests an on-site contact they can text for assistance.

Frontdesk partners with property managers to outsource their guest suites, or may rent a floor of an apartment building as short-term corporate housing. And filling units on not just weekends, but also during the week is a key to FrontDesk’s success, said Kyle Weatherly, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Now operating 190 units in eight cities, with seven more cities on the docket this year, Frontdesk has undertaken a rapid expansion strategy. The company focuses on tier 2 U.S. cities, such as Milwaukee, Columbus, Ohio and St. Petersburg, Florida, DePinto said.

For one, tech companies including Facebook, Amazon and Salesforce are starting to locate offices in cities like Columbus and Indianapolis, he said. In addition, rents are lower in tier 2 cities, and Frontdesk’s largest cost is apartment rents.

“It’s helpful from a competitive standpoint. It’s more blue ocean,” he said. “What we are passionate about and what we understand best is the smaller city and especially the Midwestern rust belt type of culture.”

An in-house pricing department uses Frontdesk’s pricing algorithm to adjust rental rates dynamically based on market conditions, including special events happening in town – everything from a Justin Timberlake concert to the Democratic National Convention.

“We spend virtually nothing on marketing,” Weatherly said. “Our challenge to growth is more bringing supply online than it is generating more demand. We feel there’s latent demand for high-quality, well-located homesharing apartments.”

The startup recently launched a new website with updated branding to ramp up its direct-to-consumer marketing and originate more booking traffic, which cuts out the fees it pays to sites like Airbnb, DePinto said.

Kyle Weatherly, Jesse DePinto and Alycia Doxon
Credit: Jake Hill

Frontdesk LLC

Leadership: Co-founders Kyle Weatherly, CEO, Jesse DePinto, chief growth officer and Alycia Doxon, chief operations officer

Headquarters: 1240 E. Brady St., Floor 2

Website: stayfrontdesk.com

What it Does: Corporate apartment rentals

Founded: January 2017

Employees: 60, about 20 of whom are full-time

Next goal: Expand to 15 cities by the end of 2019.

Funding: Raised $1 million seed round in October and $500,000 bridge round in March.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm