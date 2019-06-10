First cruise ship of the season to dock at Port Milwaukee on Tuesday

Pearl Mist is first of 11 port calls expected this year

by

June 10, 2019, 10:32 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/hospitality-tourism/first-cruise-ship-of-the-season-to-dock-at-port-milwaukee-on-tuesday/

The Pearl Mist, a 210-passenger cruise ship, is expected to dock at Port Milwaukee on Tuesday.

It will be the first of 11 port calls by cruise ships expected at the port this season. That is more than double the number of stops by cruise ships in Milwaukee last year.

Pearl Mist’s voyages on the Great Lakes include various stops including Milwaukee and Toronto. It is part of the Pearl Seas Cruises small ship cruise line.

“Milwaukee is eager to share all our cultural, recreational, and entertainment offerings with cruise ship passengers this summer,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “These visitors will have great experiences. There is a growing interest in cruising on the Great Lakes, and Milwaukee is very happy to be a big part of that.”

The Pearl Mist docked in Milwaukee in 2018.

“Milwaukee is one of the most vibrant cities on the western shore of Lake Michigan, and the perfect home port for Pearl Seas’ Great Lakes cruises,” said company spokesperson, Alexa Paolella. “We look forward to bringing thousands of tourists to the city beginning this summer, and we appreciate the warm reception from the port, the city and the mayor. Pearl Seas Cruises looks forward to visiting Milwaukee for many years to come.”

The Pearl Mist also docked in Milwaukee last year.

A number of efforts are underway to promote the passenger cruise business in Milwaukee and throughout the Great Lakes.  Port Milwaukee is a founder of the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative. It is also a participant in the Cruise the Great Lakes initiative of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers.

The Pearl Mist, a 210-passenger cruise ship, is expected to dock at Port Milwaukee on Tuesday.

It will be the first of 11 port calls by cruise ships expected at the port this season. That is more than double the number of stops by cruise ships in Milwaukee last year.

Pearl Mist’s voyages on the Great Lakes include various stops including Milwaukee and Toronto. It is part of the Pearl Seas Cruises small ship cruise line.

“Milwaukee is eager to share all our cultural, recreational, and entertainment offerings with cruise ship passengers this summer,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “These visitors will have great experiences. There is a growing interest in cruising on the Great Lakes, and Milwaukee is very happy to be a big part of that.”

The Pearl Mist docked in Milwaukee in 2018.

“Milwaukee is one of the most vibrant cities on the western shore of Lake Michigan, and the perfect home port for Pearl Seas’ Great Lakes cruises,” said company spokesperson, Alexa Paolella. “We look forward to bringing thousands of tourists to the city beginning this summer, and we appreciate the warm reception from the port, the city and the mayor. Pearl Seas Cruises looks forward to visiting Milwaukee for many years to come.”

The Pearl Mist also docked in Milwaukee last year.

A number of efforts are underway to promote the passenger cruise business in Milwaukee and throughout the Great Lakes.  Port Milwaukee is a founder of the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative. It is also a participant in the Cruise the Great Lakes initiative of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Horton Group

10/17/20198:00 am-10:00 am