First cruise ship of the season to dock at Port Milwaukee on Tuesday

The Pearl Mist, a 210-passenger cruise ship, is expected to dock at Port Milwaukee on Tuesday.

It will be the first of 11 port calls by cruise ships expected at the port this season. That is more than double the number of stops by cruise ships in Milwaukee last year.

Pearl Mist’s voyages on the Great Lakes include various stops including Milwaukee and Toronto. It is part of the Pearl Seas Cruises small ship cruise line.

“Milwaukee is eager to share all our cultural, recreational, and entertainment offerings with cruise ship passengers this summer,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “These visitors will have great experiences. There is a growing interest in cruising on the Great Lakes, and Milwaukee is very happy to be a big part of that.”

“Milwaukee is one of the most vibrant cities on the western shore of Lake Michigan, and the perfect home port for Pearl Seas’ Great Lakes cruises,” said company spokesperson, Alexa Paolella. “We look forward to bringing thousands of tourists to the city beginning this summer, and we appreciate the warm reception from the port, the city and the mayor. Pearl Seas Cruises looks forward to visiting Milwaukee for many years to come.”

The Pearl Mist also docked in Milwaukee last year.

A number of efforts are underway to promote the passenger cruise business in Milwaukee and throughout the Great Lakes. Port Milwaukee is a founder of the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative. It is also a participant in the Cruise the Great Lakes initiative of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers.