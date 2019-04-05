Elm Grove travel agency expands with new office location

Elm Grove-based travel agency Country Travel Discoveries LLC recently opened a new headquarters office as an effort to retain and recruit employees.

The company moved to its new location in downtown Elm Grove to the Mill Place Office Suites at 13416 Watertown Plank Road, Suite 200.

Formed in 2012, the company has since outgrown its previous location nearby with an addition of new employees.

Beginning with five employees, the off-the-beaten-path global travel operator is now looking to add a ninth employee. The new location nearly doubles its previous size of 1,600 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

Steve Uelner, president of CTD, says the new location is a vibrant atmosphere for not only employees, but the customers as well.

“With the tight labor market, having a professional work place that people want to come to is important,” said Uelner.

Though the company doesn’t see a lot of walk in business, it brings in an audience from all over the country. With many travelers making plans online, the demand for travel agencies in the United States has declined. However, Uelner says his company’s product is still a relatively high-ticket item.

“With our audience being retirees, we continue to find that direct mail is our primary source for reservations,” said Uelner. “Having our catalog in their hand, being able to sit down with a cup of coffee and dream about their next vacation still works well for this audience.”

CTD also uses other avenues to remain relevant, such as advertising in country and rural themed magazines and remaining persistent with its social media marketing program.

“We are looking to expand with a couple programs that we will be departing out of Milwaukee,” said Uelner. “We’ll be looking to grow out business here in southeastern Wisconsin. This gives us the opportunity to have a nicer space for people to walk into.”

CTD offers vacation experiences for public and private groups for backroads and unique places to visit. Tours are offered in a variety of destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and more.

“Being in Elm Grove really fits what we are as a company because it is a small village that has that unique small-town charm that we like a lot,” said Uelner. “It is a nice fit being here.”