Developer cuts the ribbon on historic downtown Kenosha hotel

Oregon, Wisconsin-based Gorman & Co., Kenosha community leaders and other project partners celebrated the recent completion of the Stella Hotel & Ballroom with a ceremonial ribbon cutting last week.

The 80-room, full-service hotel and ballroom, located at 5706 Eighth Ave. in downtown Kenosha, also features a restaurant and bar called The 1844 Table & Mash, a coffee shop, rooftop terrace overlooking Lake Michigan and meeting spaces for both business and social gatherings. The ballroom was restored to its original condition and will be used to host weddings and other private events for up to 275 guests. The hotel opened its doors to guests in April.

The former Elks Club Lodge and Heritage House Inn building was constructed in 1919. Due to neglect and abandonment, the building had fallen into major disrepair and was in danger of being demolished. As a result of the $26 million project, Gorman restored the original building details and placed it on the National Register of Historic Places.

Project financing came from the city of Kenosha, First Business Bank, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Impact Seven, U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp., Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise.

