Cambria Hotel in downtown Milwaukee to open in August

The new Cambria Hotel in downtown Milwaukee will open in August at 503 N. Plankinton Ave.

Chicago-based Murphy Development Group is building the hotel. Concord Hospitality will manage it.

The hotel will have 132 guest rooms and suites, including 70 king rooms, 50 double queen rooms, and five suites.

Stan Ramaker of M+A Design in Fond du Lac designed the rooms.

“We are thrilled to open this new property,” said David Noel, general manager for the hotel. “In light of Milwaukee’s strong identity, our team found endless inspiration that embraces the hotel’s overall design. Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown will be a truly unique property within our brand. We are excited to see this project come together and bring this hotel into such an energetic and optimistic community, full of entrepreneurs and startups.”

The hotel will also have 1,300 square feet of meeting space, a first floor indoor pool, a fitness center and an outdoor courtyard. The hotel will also have a bar and restaurant with “classic Milwaukee dishes,” according to a news release.