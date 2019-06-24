BizTraveler: Jerry Curtin, Marrakesh

Jerry Curtin

Chief executive officer, COR Wellness

Jerry Curtin leads Sussex-based COR Wellness, a company that provides employers with on-site health and wellness professionals in efforts to promote healthy behaviors among workers. Curtin is also an extreme traveler, having been to exotic places around the planet. He has visited Morocco a few times, including a two-week stint in Marrakesh, Essaouira and the Atlas Mountains.

Transportation:

“Fly nine hours from Chicago to one of the Spain connecting hubs of Madrid or Barcelona. The best is to plan your arrival in Spain for early morning to avoid missed flights. A 2.5-hour flight to Marrakesh and you are there. Taxis and car services are plentiful to get you to your destination. For excursions outside the city, take the local buses. We chose to hire a car for the long ride from Marrakesh to Essaouira.”

Accommodations and food:

“A riad is like an American B&B. However, they are all family-owned and proudly display historical and artistic heritage for their accommodations. Most are beautiful, with six to 10 rooms. Must try a tajine. The local dish comes in a clay pot that has been baking for three to four hours. It’s a base of couscous or rice, fresh vegetables, and either chicken or pork. It’s slow cooked with spices and delicious – not to mention very healthy.”

Excursions:

“Essaouira – the beach city – is three hours from Marrakesh. The African surf destination. Big waves come with bigger wind, so while the temperature may be hot, the beautiful breeze keeps you cool. The Atlas Mountains (are a) must do. Hire a car to take you to the small town at the base of the Atlas Mountains. There you can open hike through dozens of waterfalls and small five- to six-hut villages to view some of the best scenery Morocco has to offer.”

Travel tip:

“Morocco is one of the few places in the region where French is just as widely used as Arabic. This acceptance of French and European influence makes Morocco a wonderful destination to emerge in a completely different culture.”

Jerry Curtin Wind surfing A local dish, tajine. Marrakech Essaouira, the beach city