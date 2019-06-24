BizTraveler: Jerry Curtin, Marrakesh

by

June 24, 2019, 1:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/hospitality-tourism/biztraveler-jerry-curtin-marrakech/

Jerry Curtin

Chief executive officer, COR Wellness

Jerry Curtin leads Sussex-based COR Wellness, a company that provides employers with on-site health and wellness professionals in efforts to promote healthy behaviors among workers. Curtin is also an extreme traveler, having been to exotic places around the planet. He has visited Morocco a few times, including a two-week stint in Marrakesh, Essaouira and the Atlas Mountains.

Transportation:

“Fly nine hours from Chicago to one of the Spain connecting hubs of Madrid or Barcelona. The best is to plan your arrival in Spain for early morning to avoid missed flights. A 2.5-hour flight to Marrakesh and you are there. Taxis and car services are plentiful to get you to your destination. For excursions outside the city, take the local buses. We chose to hire a car for the long ride from Marrakesh to Essaouira.” 

Accommodations and food:

“A riad is like an American B&B. However, they are all family-owned and proudly display historical and artistic heritage for their accommodations. Most are beautiful, with six to 10 rooms. Must try a tajine. The local dish comes in a clay pot that has been baking for three to four hours. It’s a base of couscous or rice, fresh vegetables, and either chicken or pork. It’s slow cooked with spices and delicious – not to mention very healthy.”

Excursions:

“Essaouira – the beach city – is three hours from Marrakesh. The African surf destination. Big waves come with bigger wind, so while the temperature may be hot, the beautiful breeze keeps you cool. The Atlas Mountains (are a) must do. Hire a car to take you to the small town at the base of the Atlas Mountains. There you can open hike through dozens of waterfalls and small five- to six-hut villages to view some of the best scenery Morocco has to offer.”

Travel tip:

“Morocco is one of the few places in the region where French is just as widely used as Arabic. This acceptance of French and European influence makes Morocco a wonderful destination to emerge in a completely different culture.”

Jerry Curtin
Wind surfing
A local dish, tajine.
Marrakech
Essaouira, the beach city

Jerry Curtin

Chief executive officer, COR Wellness

Jerry Curtin leads Sussex-based COR Wellness, a company that provides employers with on-site health and wellness professionals in efforts to promote healthy behaviors among workers. Curtin is also an extreme traveler, having been to exotic places around the planet. He has visited Morocco a few times, including a two-week stint in Marrakesh, Essaouira and the Atlas Mountains.

Transportation:

“Fly nine hours from Chicago to one of the Spain connecting hubs of Madrid or Barcelona. The best is to plan your arrival in Spain for early morning to avoid missed flights. A 2.5-hour flight to Marrakesh and you are there. Taxis and car services are plentiful to get you to your destination. For excursions outside the city, take the local buses. We chose to hire a car for the long ride from Marrakesh to Essaouira.” 

Accommodations and food:

“A riad is like an American B&B. However, they are all family-owned and proudly display historical and artistic heritage for their accommodations. Most are beautiful, with six to 10 rooms. Must try a tajine. The local dish comes in a clay pot that has been baking for three to four hours. It’s a base of couscous or rice, fresh vegetables, and either chicken or pork. It’s slow cooked with spices and delicious – not to mention very healthy.”

Excursions:

“Essaouira – the beach city – is three hours from Marrakesh. The African surf destination. Big waves come with bigger wind, so while the temperature may be hot, the beautiful breeze keeps you cool. The Atlas Mountains (are a) must do. Hire a car to take you to the small town at the base of the Atlas Mountains. There you can open hike through dozens of waterfalls and small five- to six-hut villages to view some of the best scenery Morocco has to offer.”

Travel tip:

“Morocco is one of the few places in the region where French is just as widely used as Arabic. This acceptance of French and European influence makes Morocco a wonderful destination to emerge in a completely different culture.”

Jerry Curtin
Wind surfing
A local dish, tajine.
Marrakech
Essaouira, the beach city

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm