BizTraveler: Charleston

May 13, 2019, 2:02 AM

Nowak

Amanda Nowak

Owner and designer, The Simple Home

Amanda Nowak provides home décor sourcing solutions for senior living communities with her business, The Simple Home. She has more than 10 years of experience in interior design and senior care. Nowak has traveled to Charleston, South Carolina numerous times for work and play. After falling in love with Charleston’s history and beaches, she even decided to get married in the southern city.

Transportation:

“You would fly to Charleston through Charlotte, and Charlotte has one of the best airports. Once you land in Charlotte, you would rent a car and drive (209 miles) to Charleston. There is a great downtown, but also there are these other outlying areas that you need a car to get to. It’s the same price as Milwaukee for taxis and Ubers.” 

Excursions:

“Charleston has a historical aspect to it, but the beach is right there, too. In the downtown, there is Rainbow Row. That is the scene with a lot of beautifully colored buildings next to each other. There are a lot of different tours. We did a ghost tour pub crawl one year. A little bit away from downtown Charleston is the Island of Palms, where the beach is. Sullivan’s Island is not far from there, with a lot of restaurants and scenery. There are plantations there, too. I got married at a plantation far out.”

Accommodations and food:

“Charleston is an up-and-coming food scene for the last five, 10 years. Now the big chefs, such as Sean Brock, have restaurants there. Husk is his restaurant there. It is elevated Southern food. The Charleston City Market is a must-see. For a quick, awesome breakfast while working or vacationing, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit is great.”

Travel tip:

“Plan where you want to do things at one time for the day, because some things are 20 minutes out. There are so many things to do, but it is spread out.”

