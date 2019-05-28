WKLH Miracle Marathon nets $1.1 million for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Milwaukee radio station 96.5 WKLH’s annual radiothon for Children Hospital of Wisconsin brought in more than $1.1 million last week.

The 22nd annual WKLH Miracle Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which was broadcast live from the hospital from May 23-24, raised a total of $1,101,602.

The 36-hour radio drive featured stories from patient families, hospital physicians, leaders and staff members.

“We are so grateful to WKLH, Dave Luczak and the Morning Show, their generous listeners, sponsors and all the remarkable patient families who have shared their stories,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. “Miracle Marathon is really about hearing the powerful stories that take place at Children’s every day, and every year we are blown away by the community’s commitment to helping us save and transform lives. On behalf of the kids and families we serve, thank you for the tremendous showing of support.”

The radiothon, which is Children’s highest-grossing fundraiser, has netted more than $27 million since it began in 1998.

“Not only is Children’s a tremendous asset to children in our community, but families from across the nation come to this world-class hospital for care,” said Dave Luczak, WKLH morning show host. “It is an honor to support the work and Children’s mission through Miracle Marathon each year.”