Three area skilled nursing facilities put into receivership

Include Dycora's locations in Glendale and Greendale

by

April 05, 2019, 10:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/three-area-skilled-nursing-facilities-put-into-receivership/

Three Dycora Transitional Health & Living skilled nursing facilities in southeast Wisconsin have been placed into receivership.

Dycora’s facility at 1300 W. Silver Spring Drive in
Glendale.

The facilities include Dycora’s two Glendale locations, at 616 W. Bender Road and 1300 W. Silver Spring Drive, and its Greendale location at 5404 W. Loomis Road, along with the company’s five other Wisconsin nursing homes. Those facilities are located in Abbotsford, Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, Muscoda and Watertown.

Attorney Michael Polsky of Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky S.C. has been appointed receiver for the facilities. He said the facilities will maintain normal business operations and retain all staff.

An affiliate of Texas-based Golden Living Centers has been retained to continue operations of the facilities. The company previously owned all eight facilities before leasing them to Dycora in early 2017.

“The health, safety and the comfort of the residents will be the primary concerns going forward,” said Wanda Prince, senior vice president of operations for Golden Living. “Our top goal at this time is to ensure that residents continue to receive seamless quality care in the centers from the staff they have come to know.”

In addition to its eight Wisconsin locations, Dycora operates 19 skilled nursing facilities in California. Its corporate office is in Fresno, California.

Several nursing home operators in Wisconsin have struggled in recent years. Most recently, Wellspring of Milwaukee, a 185-bed rehabilitation and skilled nursing center on the city’s northwest side, announced in fall 2018 it would close.

Wisconsin’s skilled nursing home facilities face a $55 deficit for each patient per day compared to their Medicaid reimbursement. Nursing homes have traditionally subsidized their Medicaid loses with revenue from Medicare beneficiaries and private payers. In Wisconsin, about 65 percent of nursing home residents are Medicaid/Family Care recipients, while 23 percent pay with private insurance and 12 percent are Medicare beneficiaries.

