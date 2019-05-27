TAI Diagnostics Inc.

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 27, 2019, 2:21 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/tai-diagnostics-inc/

TAI Diagnostics Inc.

Wauwatosa

taidiagnostics.com

Innovation: Diagnostic tests for organ transplants

TAI Diagnostics Inc. is a Wauwatosa-based biotech company that provides non-invasive diagnostics tests to monitor the health of transplanted organs in the patients that have received them.

The myTAI HEART test uses a small blood sample to determine if a patient is at low or increased risk of rejecting a heart transplant. It works by measuring the fraction of cell-free DNA present in the bloodstream that is attributable to the transplanted heart. An elevated donor fraction is associated with an increased risk of rejection.

“We’re looking for signs of early rejection,” said Frank Langley, chief executive officer.

The myTAI HEART test went to market during the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We have significant interest in the product,” Langley said.

TAI Diagnostics is developing similar tests for lung and kidney transplants. The lung test is in development and could launch by the end of this year. The kidney test is in clinical trials and is expected to launch in 2021.

Investor reaction to TAI Diagnostics’ innovations has been significant. So far, the company has raised a little more than $25 million in total outside funding. TAI recently launched a Series B funding round, in hopes of raising another $15 million to $20 million.

The company was founded in 2015 by Dr. Michael Mitchell and Aoy Tomita-Mitchell. Previously, they founded San Jose, California-based Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., a global molecular diagnostics company that was acquired by Switzerland-based Roche in 2015. Months later, the Mitchells came to the Milwaukee area to launch TAI Diagnostics.

TAI Diagnostics Inc.

Wauwatosa

taidiagnostics.com

Innovation: Diagnostic tests for organ transplants

TAI Diagnostics Inc. is a Wauwatosa-based biotech company that provides non-invasive diagnostics tests to monitor the health of transplanted organs in the patients that have received them.

The myTAI HEART test uses a small blood sample to determine if a patient is at low or increased risk of rejecting a heart transplant. It works by measuring the fraction of cell-free DNA present in the bloodstream that is attributable to the transplanted heart. An elevated donor fraction is associated with an increased risk of rejection.

“We’re looking for signs of early rejection,” said Frank Langley, chief executive officer.

The myTAI HEART test went to market during the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We have significant interest in the product,” Langley said.

TAI Diagnostics is developing similar tests for lung and kidney transplants. The lung test is in development and could launch by the end of this year. The kidney test is in clinical trials and is expected to launch in 2021.

Investor reaction to TAI Diagnostics’ innovations has been significant. So far, the company has raised a little more than $25 million in total outside funding. TAI recently launched a Series B funding round, in hopes of raising another $15 million to $20 million.

The company was founded in 2015 by Dr. Michael Mitchell and Aoy Tomita-Mitchell. Previously, they founded San Jose, California-based Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., a global molecular diagnostics company that was acquired by Switzerland-based Roche in 2015. Months later, the Mitchells came to the Milwaukee area to launch TAI Diagnostics.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm