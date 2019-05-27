Stacy Peterson

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Award Winners

by

May 27, 2019, 1:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/stacy-peterson/

Stacy Peterson

President and owner

Connoils LLC

Waukesha

Employees: 25

connoils.com

Stacy Peterson is not afraid of taking risks.

That has come in handy over the past 12 years as president and owner of Connoils LLC.

The fast-growing Waukesha-based company manufactures and distributes wholesale bulk materials, including oils, oil powders and softgels, and retail consumer packaged goods for the health and nutrition, sport, dietary, cosmetic, and human and pet food industries.

Since purchasing the business in 2007 from Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc., Peterson has scaled the company to employ 25 people and distribute its products to businesses in 28 countries. Peterson said she keeps her plate full intentionally.

In mid-July, Connoils will relocate to a new 25,000-square-foot headquarters facility, situated on 9 acres of land off of I-43 in Big Bend. The expansion comes as the company rapidly expands its line of industrial hemp products, especially CBD (cannabidiol) oil.

The new facility will allow Connoils to not only produce organic CBD oil, but also to convert it into CBD oil powder using heatless drying technology, which extends the shelf-life of the product, Peterson said.

Connoils has contracted 24 Amish farmers to grow 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of hemp flower this year, she said. The company will also convert its current Waukesha facility into a hemp-growing site after it relocates this summer.

“We’ve been involved in the industry and researching it for four years, so we’ve put time into understanding what CBD is all about,” Peterson said. “…It’s not just about Connoils, it’s about helping people.”

Stacy Peterson

President and owner

Connoils LLC

Waukesha

Employees: 25

connoils.com

Stacy Peterson is not afraid of taking risks.

That has come in handy over the past 12 years as president and owner of Connoils LLC.

The fast-growing Waukesha-based company manufactures and distributes wholesale bulk materials, including oils, oil powders and softgels, and retail consumer packaged goods for the health and nutrition, sport, dietary, cosmetic, and human and pet food industries.

Since purchasing the business in 2007 from Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc., Peterson has scaled the company to employ 25 people and distribute its products to businesses in 28 countries. Peterson said she keeps her plate full intentionally.

In mid-July, Connoils will relocate to a new 25,000-square-foot headquarters facility, situated on 9 acres of land off of I-43 in Big Bend. The expansion comes as the company rapidly expands its line of industrial hemp products, especially CBD (cannabidiol) oil.

The new facility will allow Connoils to not only produce organic CBD oil, but also to convert it into CBD oil powder using heatless drying technology, which extends the shelf-life of the product, Peterson said.

Connoils has contracted 24 Amish farmers to grow 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of hemp flower this year, she said. The company will also convert its current Waukesha facility into a hemp-growing site after it relocates this summer.

“We’ve been involved in the industry and researching it for four years, so we’ve put time into understanding what CBD is all about,” Peterson said. “…It’s not just about Connoils, it’s about helping people.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm