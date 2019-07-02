ProHealth Care purchases Pewaukee building for corporate HQ

ProHealth Care recently purchased a 177,000-square-foot office building at Riverwood Corporate Center in Pewaukee with plans to move its corporate headquarters to the site.

The health system bought the building at N17 W24300 Riverwood Drive for $7.4 million, according to state records.

AT&T previously housed its administrative offices at the building before moving to Executive Drive in Brookfield in 2016.

ProHealth will move its corporate and administrative departments from its current 112,000-square-foot headquarters at N17 W24100 Riverwood Drive, which it leases, to the new building over the next several years, spokesperson Ann Dee Allen said. The two buildings are located within the same business park.

Allen said other departments that aren’t currently housed in the administration building could move to the new building in the future.

“The building will allow us to accommodate growth and significantly lower costs compared with continuing to lease at N17 W24100 Riverwood Drive for three more years,” Allen said.

ProHealth is currently building a $55 million hospital at its D. N. Greenwald Center campus campus in Mukwonago. It will be the fourth hospital in the health system.

It is also planning a building addition and renovation at its Waukesha Memorial Hospital campus.The project will include adding to the hospital’s north wing to accommodate registration and waiting areas for clinical services on the wing’s second floor.