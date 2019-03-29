Ohio-based CBD retailer opens store at Mayfair Mall

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa is now home to two CBD shops.

The newest one, called Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, opened this week as the concept’s sixth store location in the U.S. It sells high-end cannabidiol (CBD)-infused health and beauty products such as body lotion, muscle balm, body wash, bath salts and face oil.

414 Hemp last year became the first CBD store to open at Mayfair. It is owned by former Milwaukee alderman Michael McGee Jr.

Seventh Sense is operated by Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth Brands Inc., a fast-growing CBD and cannabis retailer that owns five other subsidiaries including Xanthic, a “developer of a patent-pending proprietary process to make THC and CBD,” and The Source, a line of retail and medical marijuana dispensaries in Nevada, according to GGB’s website.

Seventh Sense has stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind., Lexington and Louisville, Ky. and Chattanooga, Tenn., with 11 locations opening soon in Durham, N.C., Braintree, Mass., Providence R.I., Oklahoma City, Okla., Orland Park and Rockford, Ill., Nashville, Tenn., Jersey City, N.J., Las Vegas, Nev., and Prussia, Pa.

“Mayfair Mall is the premier mall in Greater Milwaukee and we look forward to bringing a remarkable CBD store experience to new customers in the region,” said Peter Horvath, CEO of GGB. “Physical shops are our strongest marketing assets, and our presence in the new location will drive hundreds of thousands impressions with consumers. As we gear-up to open over 100 CBD shops by mid-summer we are pleased with early signs of conversion, repeat purchases and building engagement with our current shops and online.”

CBD is one of several chemical compounds that are found in hemp plants. The substance is not psychoactive, so it does not have the same mind-altering effects associated with marijuana.

The local CBD retailing and hemp growing markets in recent months have seen tremendous growth. CBD stores Verdant opened in November in Bay View, Hemp World Cafe opened in December in Riverwest and Pure Golden Botanicals opened in February in West Allis. Urban farmer and former Growing Power leader Will Allen recently launched Will Allen’s Beyond Organic, which produces USDA-certified organic CBD oil, lotions, soaps, dog treats among other products.

Wisconsin lawmakers first approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders, but allowable uses were expanded in 2017 to include certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Also in 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production.