Ohio-based CBD retailer opens store at Mayfair Mall

One of several Milwaukee-area CBD stores to open recently

by

March 29, 2019, 12:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/ohio-based-cbd-retailer-opens-store-at-mayfair-mall/

Photo by Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa is now home to two CBD shops. 

The newest one, called Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, opened this week as the concept’s sixth store location in the U.S. It sells high-end cannabidiol (CBD)-infused health and beauty products such as body lotion, muscle balm, body wash, bath salts and face oil.

414 Hemp last year became the first CBD store to open at Mayfair. It is owned by former Milwaukee alderman Michael McGee Jr.

Seventh Sense is operated by Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth Brands Inc., a fast-growing CBD and cannabis retailer that owns five other subsidiaries including Xanthic, a “developer of a patent-pending proprietary process to make THC and CBD,” and The Source, a line of retail and medical marijuana dispensaries in Nevada, according to GGB’s website. 

Seventh Sense has stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind., Lexington and Louisville, Ky. and Chattanooga, Tenn., with 11 locations opening soon in Durham, N.C., Braintree, Mass., Providence R.I., Oklahoma City, Okla., Orland Park and Rockford, Ill., Nashville, Tenn., Jersey City, N.J., Las Vegas, Nev., and Prussia, Pa.

“Mayfair Mall is the premier mall in Greater Milwaukee and we look forward to bringing a remarkable CBD store experience to new customers in the region,” said Peter Horvath, CEO of GGB. “Physical shops are our strongest marketing assets, and our presence in the new location will drive hundreds  of thousands impressions with consumers. As we gear-up to open over 100 CBD shops by mid-summer we are pleased with early signs of conversion, repeat purchases and building engagement with our current shops and online.”

CBD is one of several chemical compounds that are found in hemp plants. The substance is not psychoactive, so it does not have the same mind-altering effects associated with marijuana.

The local CBD retailing and hemp growing markets in recent months have seen tremendous growth. CBD stores Verdant opened in November in Bay View, Hemp World Cafe opened in December in Riverwest and Pure Golden Botanicals opened in February in West Allis. Urban farmer and former Growing Power leader Will Allen recently launched Will Allen’s Beyond Organic, which produces USDA-certified organic CBD oil, lotions, soaps, dog treats among other products.

Wisconsin lawmakers first approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders, but allowable uses were expanded in 2017 to include certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Also in 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production.

Photo by Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa is now home to two CBD shops. 

The newest one, called Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, opened this week as the concept’s sixth store location in the U.S. It sells high-end cannabidiol (CBD)-infused health and beauty products such as body lotion, muscle balm, body wash, bath salts and face oil.

414 Hemp last year became the first CBD store to open at Mayfair. It is owned by former Milwaukee alderman Michael McGee Jr.

Seventh Sense is operated by Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth Brands Inc., a fast-growing CBD and cannabis retailer that owns five other subsidiaries including Xanthic, a “developer of a patent-pending proprietary process to make THC and CBD,” and The Source, a line of retail and medical marijuana dispensaries in Nevada, according to GGB’s website. 

Seventh Sense has stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind., Lexington and Louisville, Ky. and Chattanooga, Tenn., with 11 locations opening soon in Durham, N.C., Braintree, Mass., Providence R.I., Oklahoma City, Okla., Orland Park and Rockford, Ill., Nashville, Tenn., Jersey City, N.J., Las Vegas, Nev., and Prussia, Pa.

“Mayfair Mall is the premier mall in Greater Milwaukee and we look forward to bringing a remarkable CBD store experience to new customers in the region,” said Peter Horvath, CEO of GGB. “Physical shops are our strongest marketing assets, and our presence in the new location will drive hundreds  of thousands impressions with consumers. As we gear-up to open over 100 CBD shops by mid-summer we are pleased with early signs of conversion, repeat purchases and building engagement with our current shops and online.”

CBD is one of several chemical compounds that are found in hemp plants. The substance is not psychoactive, so it does not have the same mind-altering effects associated with marijuana.

The local CBD retailing and hemp growing markets in recent months have seen tremendous growth. CBD stores Verdant opened in November in Bay View, Hemp World Cafe opened in December in Riverwest and Pure Golden Botanicals opened in February in West Allis. Urban farmer and former Growing Power leader Will Allen recently launched Will Allen’s Beyond Organic, which produces USDA-certified organic CBD oil, lotions, soaps, dog treats among other products.

Wisconsin lawmakers first approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders, but allowable uses were expanded in 2017 to include certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Also in 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Is this a good thing, or a bad thing?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Foxconn: Searching for a clear vision

Will the Taiwanese tech giant fulfill its promises?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Servant Leader Citywide Meeting
Wisconsin Lutheran College

04/02/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am