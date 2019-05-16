National CBD store planned in Greenfield

A national CBD retailer plans to bring an affiliate store to the City of Greenfield.

Your CBD Store would occupy a 1,790-square-foot site at 4156 S. 108 St., in a commercial strip that also houses Milwaukee PC and a Subway restaurant.

The shop, which is being proposed by affiliate owners Derek and Kinga Smars, would sell cannabidiol (CBD)-infused creams, tinctures, gummies, and pet treats. Patrons would be able to visit the store to consult with a CBD professional about treatment options for illness or medical conditions, according to the proposal.

Your CBD Store would be open daily, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Plans for the store were recommended for approval by Greenfield’s Plan Commission on Tuesday and will be discussed by the Common Council during a public hearing on June 18.

The fast-growing retailer has almost 300 store locations in 31 states, including 10 in Wisconsin, according to its website. The proposed Greenfield store and a soon-to-open store in Ashwaubenon would be the company’s 11th and 12th Wisconsin locations.

The nearest Your CBD Stores are located in Menomonee Falls and Racine.

Locally, CBD retailing and hemp growing markets have seen tremendous growth in the Milwaukee area in recent months. CBD stores Verdant opened in November in Bay View, Hemp World Cafe opened in December in Riverwest, Pure Golden Botanicals opened in February in West Allis, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, opened in March at Mayfair Mall and Full Spectrum Holistic Healing LLC will open a second area location this month, in Whitefish Bay.

Urban farmer and former Growing Power leader Will Allen recently launched Will Allen’s Beyond Organic, which produces USDA-certified organic CBD oil, lotions, soaps, dog treats among other products.

Wisconsin lawmakers first approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders, but allowable uses were expanded in 2017 to include certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Also in 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production.