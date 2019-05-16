National CBD store planned in Greenfield

Would be company's 12th Wisconsin location

by

May 16, 2019, 1:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/national-cbd-store-planned-in-greenfield/

A national CBD retailer plans to bring an affiliate store to the City of Greenfield.

Your CBD Store would occupy a 1,790-square-foot site at 4156 S. 108 St., in a commercial strip that also houses Milwaukee PC and a Subway restaurant.

The shop, which is being proposed by affiliate owners Derek and Kinga Smars, would sell cannabidiol (CBD)-infused creams, tinctures, gummies, and pet treats. Patrons would be able to visit the store to consult with a CBD professional about treatment options for illness or medical conditions, according to the proposal.

Your CBD Store would be open daily, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Plans for the store were recommended for approval by Greenfield’s Plan Commission on Tuesday and will be discussed by the Common Council during a public hearing on June 18.

The fast-growing retailer has almost 300 store locations in 31 states, including 10 in Wisconsin, according to its website. The proposed Greenfield store and a soon-to-open store in Ashwaubenon would be the company’s 11th and 12th Wisconsin locations.

The nearest Your CBD Stores are located in Menomonee Falls and Racine.

Locally, CBD retailing and hemp growing markets have seen tremendous growth in the Milwaukee area in recent months. CBD stores Verdant opened in November in Bay View, Hemp World Cafe opened in December in Riverwest, Pure Golden Botanicals opened in February in West Allis, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, opened in March at Mayfair Mall and Full Spectrum Holistic Healing LLC will open a second area location this month, in Whitefish Bay.

Urban farmer and former Growing Power leader Will Allen recently launched Will Allen’s Beyond Organic, which produces USDA-certified organic CBD oil, lotions, soaps, dog treats among other products.

Wisconsin lawmakers first approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders, but allowable uses were expanded in 2017 to include certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Also in 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production.

A national CBD retailer plans to bring an affiliate store to the City of Greenfield.

Your CBD Store would occupy a 1,790-square-foot site at 4156 S. 108 St., in a commercial strip that also houses Milwaukee PC and a Subway restaurant.

The shop, which is being proposed by affiliate owners Derek and Kinga Smars, would sell cannabidiol (CBD)-infused creams, tinctures, gummies, and pet treats. Patrons would be able to visit the store to consult with a CBD professional about treatment options for illness or medical conditions, according to the proposal.

Your CBD Store would be open daily, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Plans for the store were recommended for approval by Greenfield’s Plan Commission on Tuesday and will be discussed by the Common Council during a public hearing on June 18.

The fast-growing retailer has almost 300 store locations in 31 states, including 10 in Wisconsin, according to its website. The proposed Greenfield store and a soon-to-open store in Ashwaubenon would be the company’s 11th and 12th Wisconsin locations.

The nearest Your CBD Stores are located in Menomonee Falls and Racine.

Locally, CBD retailing and hemp growing markets have seen tremendous growth in the Milwaukee area in recent months. CBD stores Verdant opened in November in Bay View, Hemp World Cafe opened in December in Riverwest, Pure Golden Botanicals opened in February in West Allis, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, opened in March at Mayfair Mall and Full Spectrum Holistic Healing LLC will open a second area location this month, in Whitefish Bay.

Urban farmer and former Growing Power leader Will Allen recently launched Will Allen’s Beyond Organic, which produces USDA-certified organic CBD oil, lotions, soaps, dog treats among other products.

Wisconsin lawmakers first approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders, but allowable uses were expanded in 2017 to include certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Also in 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm