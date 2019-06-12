Froedtert & MCW plan new Sussex health center

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin plans to build a new 20,000-square-foot clinic in Sussex that would replace its existing Sussex Health Center.

The health network plans to develop the new facility on a 6.6-acre parcel of land, which is owned by Froedtert Health, located at the intersection of Highways JJ and VV in Sussex.

The Sussex Health Center has outgrown its current building, which the health system leases at N64 W24801 Main St., spokesman Steve Schooff said. The existing clinic is less than 4,000 square feet.

Froedtert & MCW plans to open the new facility before its current lease expires in July 2020.

Services at the new health center will include primary care, laboratory and imaging services. Froedtert Health will own the new building.

The health center includes family medicine physicians Dr. Kenneth Urlakis and Dr. Peggy Stickney, who have been seeing patients in Sussex since 1997 and 2007, respectively. Caitlin Schueller joined the health center in 2001 and has been seeing patients independently as an advanced practice nurse since 2017.

Five family medicine physicians who have been practicing in the Sussex area joined the Froedtert & MCW health network in January. They have been seeing patients at Froedtert & MCW West Bend Health Center and Froedtert & MCW Hartford Health Center since January. They will join Urlakis, Stickney and Schueller in the new Sussex health center when it opens.