Flight for Life Safety Day

Waukesha-based Flight for Life is known for saving lives with its emergency medical transport services. But before crewmembers of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center nonprofit service can provide care, they undergo extensive training.

Once per year, all FFL staff from its three air bases, in Waukesha, Fond du Lac and McHenry, Illinois, and its Kenosha ground base gather for its annual Safety Day.

Training topics include correct body mechanics for loading and unloading a patient cot, map reading, weather reporting and survival training.

“FFL’s yearly Safety Day gives us an opportunity to prepare and plan for the unexpected,” said Matt Reinhart, program safety officer. “It enhances our ability to respond quickly and appropriately to unplanned situations.”

Credit: Tammy Chatman, Flight for Life