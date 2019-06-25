Five Milwaukee-area companies earn Ideadvance grants

Aquantics, Efoxen among UW System entrepreneurial efforts

by

June 25, 2019, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/five-milwaukee-area-companies-earn-ideadvance-grants/

Five southeastern Wisconsin small businesses have been awarded grants from the Ideadvance Seed Fund.

Established in 2014 by the UW System Center for Technology Commercialization and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Ideadvance funds the entrepreneurial efforts of UW System staff, faculty, students and alumni, excluding the University of Wisconsin-Madison. To qualify for the grants, entrepreneurs must show “significant progress toward a scalable, profitable business model.”

The grants are given in two stages, and also come with mentorship on bringing the ideas to market. There were nine total businesses awarded statewide.

The local Stage 1 awardees, who can receive up to $25,000 in matching funds over the next six months, are:

  • Delavan-based lake management operations hardware and software developer Aquantics;
  • Kenosha-based cat and dog aggression and anxiety remedy creator Efoxen LLC;
  • Milwaukee-based remote notarization marketplace Public Data Block;
  • and Wauwatosa-based medical line, tube and cord organization device creator RoddyMedical;

In the Stage 2 category, in which companies are up for $50,000 in matching funds over 12 months, Ideadvance selected Milwaukee-based chamber of commerce software developer Grouve.

“Each year, I am more impressed with the diversity of ideas and participants. Ideadvance reflects the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem developing new ideas and businesses around the state,” said Idella Yamben, program manager. “With the Ideadvance Seed Fund, we build on those efforts helping teams to identify growth opportunities that enrich their local communities and beyond.”

Five southeastern Wisconsin small businesses have been awarded grants from the Ideadvance Seed Fund.

Established in 2014 by the UW System Center for Technology Commercialization and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Ideadvance funds the entrepreneurial efforts of UW System staff, faculty, students and alumni, excluding the University of Wisconsin-Madison. To qualify for the grants, entrepreneurs must show “significant progress toward a scalable, profitable business model.”

The grants are given in two stages, and also come with mentorship on bringing the ideas to market. There were nine total businesses awarded statewide.

The local Stage 1 awardees, who can receive up to $25,000 in matching funds over the next six months, are:

  • Delavan-based lake management operations hardware and software developer Aquantics;
  • Kenosha-based cat and dog aggression and anxiety remedy creator Efoxen LLC;
  • Milwaukee-based remote notarization marketplace Public Data Block;
  • and Wauwatosa-based medical line, tube and cord organization device creator RoddyMedical;

In the Stage 2 category, in which companies are up for $50,000 in matching funds over 12 months, Ideadvance selected Milwaukee-based chamber of commerce software developer Grouve.

“Each year, I am more impressed with the diversity of ideas and participants. Ideadvance reflects the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem developing new ideas and businesses around the state,” said Idella Yamben, program manager. “With the Ideadvance Seed Fund, we build on those efforts helping teams to identify growth opportunities that enrich their local communities and beyond.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm