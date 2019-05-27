Dr. Madan Kandula

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Award Winners

by

May 27, 2019, 1:35 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/healthcare-wellness/dr-madan-kandula/

Dr. Madan Kandula

Founder and president

ADVENT

Milwaukee

adventknows.com

Dr. Madan Kandula has pioneered new techniques and treatments for his patients with nose, sinus, snoring and sleep apnea issues.

In 2004, he and his wife, audiologist Dr. Gwen Kandula, founded ADVENT, an independent ENT medical practice in Wauwatosa. Over the years, ADVENT saw a growing need for treatments related to sinus and sleep-related issues, which prompted a shift in the practice’s focus.

Today, about one in five American adults has sleep apnea, and half of the population snores regularly.

“Year after year, we’ve gotten more focused on patients that are most in need and the patients we can help the most,” Madan said. “That’s really spurred our growth.”

In particular, ADVENT focuses on providing patients with in-office solutions, in contrast to the largely hospital-based settings of other providers, which can involve longer wait times.

“The traditional medical model is really broken for folks who have these issues, such as snoring, sleep apnea, nasal blockage, allergies – these are the areas we’re focusing on,” Madan said. “For folks who have the issues that we deal with, you don’t need a hospital; you don’t need all the bells and whistles hospitals provide. At the end of the day, if we have solutions that we can deliver in a low-key yet highly-effective fashion, then that’s what we should do and what we have done.”

More than 80 percent of ADVENT patients have reported success with their CPAP machines, compared to the average of about 30 percent, Madan said.

Dr. Madan Kandula

Founder and president

ADVENT

Milwaukee

adventknows.com

Dr. Madan Kandula has pioneered new techniques and treatments for his patients with nose, sinus, snoring and sleep apnea issues.

In 2004, he and his wife, audiologist Dr. Gwen Kandula, founded ADVENT, an independent ENT medical practice in Wauwatosa. Over the years, ADVENT saw a growing need for treatments related to sinus and sleep-related issues, which prompted a shift in the practice’s focus.

Today, about one in five American adults has sleep apnea, and half of the population snores regularly.

“Year after year, we’ve gotten more focused on patients that are most in need and the patients we can help the most,” Madan said. “That’s really spurred our growth.”

In particular, ADVENT focuses on providing patients with in-office solutions, in contrast to the largely hospital-based settings of other providers, which can involve longer wait times.

“The traditional medical model is really broken for folks who have these issues, such as snoring, sleep apnea, nasal blockage, allergies – these are the areas we’re focusing on,” Madan said. “For folks who have the issues that we deal with, you don’t need a hospital; you don’t need all the bells and whistles hospitals provide. At the end of the day, if we have solutions that we can deliver in a low-key yet highly-effective fashion, then that’s what we should do and what we have done.”

More than 80 percent of ADVENT patients have reported success with their CPAP machines, compared to the average of about 30 percent, Madan said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm