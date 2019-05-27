Dr. Madan Kandula

Founder and president

ADVENT

Milwaukee

adventknows.com

Dr. Madan Kandula has pioneered new techniques and treatments for his patients with nose, sinus, snoring and sleep apnea issues.

In 2004, he and his wife, audiologist Dr. Gwen Kandula, founded ADVENT, an independent ENT medical practice in Wauwatosa. Over the years, ADVENT saw a growing need for treatments related to sinus and sleep-related issues, which prompted a shift in the practice’s focus.

Today, about one in five American adults has sleep apnea, and half of the population snores regularly.

“Year after year, we’ve gotten more focused on patients that are most in need and the patients we can help the most,” Madan said. “That’s really spurred our growth.”

In particular, ADVENT focuses on providing patients with in-office solutions, in contrast to the largely hospital-based settings of other providers, which can involve longer wait times.

“The traditional medical model is really broken for folks who have these issues, such as snoring, sleep apnea, nasal blockage, allergies – these are the areas we’re focusing on,” Madan said. “For folks who have the issues that we deal with, you don’t need a hospital; you don’t need all the bells and whistles hospitals provide. At the end of the day, if we have solutions that we can deliver in a low-key yet highly-effective fashion, then that’s what we should do and what we have done.”

More than 80 percent of ADVENT patients have reported success with their CPAP machines, compared to the average of about 30 percent, Madan said.