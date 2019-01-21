Construction begins for senior housing at Ballpark Commons development

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based New Perspective Senior Living announced that it has broken ground to start construction for a 149-unit senior living facility that will be part of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development near The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The three-story, 180,000-square-foot building, to be called New Perspective – Franklin, will be built on a six-acre site at 7220 Ballpark Drive South.

The senior living facility will offer its residents a variety of amenities, services, activities and “care to meet residents’ wants and needs as they age,” New Perspective Senior Living said in a news release. Amenities will include: a fitness center including an indoor warm-water pool; a restaurant-style dinging room with a fireplace, cafe and pub; a full-service beauty salon and spa; an activity center; a movie theater and a dance hall.

“We’re excited to add to our growing portfolio of locations in the greater Milwaukee area. Franklin is a wonderful community and our location makes us the perfect choice for active seniors,” said New Perspective partner and chief operating officer, Chris Hyatt. “New Perspective – Franklin will be an amenity-rich community that will help people age with vitality and purpose.”

The facility will also have Betty’s Harbor, a secure neighborhood for those with memory loss. Betty’s Harbor

Stevens Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020. The project will create more than 100 construction jobs.

New Perspective – Franklin will have more than 80 employees.

In addition to the senior housing facility, the $125 million Ballpark Commons development will include a 4,000-seat baseball stadium for the Milwaukee Milkmen and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball team, apartments, retail space, restaurants and various entertainment and active lifestyle features, including the MOSH Performance and Wellness Village and Luxe Golf Bays, a golf entertainment facility offering 57 year-round open-air bays on three levels facing a driving range.