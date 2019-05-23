Children’s Hospital CEO Peggy Troy joining Rexnord board of directors

One of two women newly named to company board

May 23, 2019, 11:53 AM

Peggy Troy, the president and chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, is one of two women newly named to the board of directors of Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp.

The company also named Rose Schooler, corporate vice president, global data center sales for Intel Corp. to the board.

Paul W. Jones, non-executive chairman of Rexnord, said the company is pleased to add both to the board.

“They bring a powerful mix of expertise and proven leadership in the areas of health care and technology, respectively,” Jones said. “Their addition is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure we are leveraging both industry-relevant and diverse experience to help the company execute strategically and drive shareholder value.”

The appointment of Troy and Schooler gives Rexnord three women on its board out of 11 directors. A 2018 report by Milwaukee Women Inc., which tracks the number of female directors at Wisconsin companies, suggested businesses with at least three female directors significantly outperform those with no representation. Rexnord was among the companies to sponsor the report.

At the time of the report, 12 of Wisconsin’s 50 largest public companies had at least three women on their boards.

In securities filings regarding the appointments, the company said Troy was named for her leadership experience at large organizations, including her current CEO role, along with experience managing human capital.

Schooler was appointed for her extensive information technology experience, including as a senior officer at a prominent technology company, the filing said.

A Rexnord spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email regarding whether the company specifically set out to add women to its board.

Both women will participate in Rexnord’s outside director program, which pays $80,000 annually. They will both also receive restricted stock units valued at $130,000. Those shares vest immediately but are not paid out until six months after a director leaves the Rexnord board.

