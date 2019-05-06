Arizona-based addiction treatment center operator opens West Allis clinic

Community Medical Services, an Arizona-based substance-use disorder and behavioral health clinic operator, has opened a new opioid treatment clinic in West Allis.

The center at 2814 S. 108th St. is CMS’s second Wisconsin location. It also operates Premier Care, a treatment center, in Fond Du Lac, along with locations in Arizona, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

CMS’s opioid treatment program provides medication-assisted treatment, using methadone, Suboxone and Vivitrol in conjunction with psycho-social counseling and medical support.

CMS said it is the first opioid treatment program in Wisconsin to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We understand that when those suffering from an opioid-use disorder make a decision to seek treatment, time is of the essence,” said Nick Stavros, chief executive officer of CMS. “They might change their mind within a matter of hours, so it is absolutely imperative that we give them access to treatment at any given time. We are proud to participate in this opportunity to give new treatment options to people who may badly need it.”

CMS said the clinic will engage in outreach to local hospitals, syringe access programs, the justice system, correctional health and crisis system partners to help people navigate treatment.

Another national operator of opioid and alcohol addiction treatment centers, CleanSlate Centers, has also entered the Wisconsin market in recent years. CleanSlate opened its first Wisconsin location in Glendale in 2017 and has since opened locations in Waukesha, Greenfield, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine and Salem.

Rogers Behavioral Health, a nonprofit provider of mental health & addiction treatment, is also expanding capacity and programming at its Oconomowoc and West Allis hospitals.