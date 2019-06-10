ADVENT expanding ENT medical practice to Pleasant Prairie, Oak Creek

ADVENT, a Wauwatosa-based ENT medical practice, is opening new locations in Pleasant Prairie and Oak Creek.

ADVENT’s Pleasant Prairie office opens today at 8500 75th St. Its Oak Creek office is scheduled to open July 1 at 500 W. Drexel Ave.

Otolaryngologist Dr. Madan Kandula and his wife, audiologist Dr. Gwen Kandula, founded ADVENT as an independent medical practice in Wauwatosa in 2004.

ADVENT currently has locations in Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc and Mequon, and expects to open more offices this year. The new Pleasant Prairie and Oak Creek offices are a response to the demand for its services in Kenosha County, Racine County, southern Milwaukee and the Chicagoland area, ADVENT said.

ADVENT focuses on providing patients with in-office sinus and snoring solutions, in contrast to the largely hospital-based settings of other providers, which can involve longer wait times.

Medical professionals at ADVENT determine the root of patients’ ENT problems through ADVENT’s The Breathing Triangle evaluation, in-office CT scans and at-home sleep studies, and provide tailored treatment plans.

“I see so many patients who are frustrated with the ineffective treatment they have been provided by big health care systems,” said Madan Kandula, founder and president of ADVENT. “The cycle stops here. We understand. We listen. We change lives. In turn we change how medical practices operate on a national level.”

Madan Kandula was the first surgeon in Wisconsin to perform balloon sinuplasty, an endoscopic, catheter-based procedure for patients suffering from inflamed sinuses. He was recently recognized with BizTimes Media’s Bravo! Entrepreneur award.