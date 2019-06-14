Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival returns to Glendale for 10th year

More than 120 beers from 42 Wisconsin craft breweries will be featured during the annual Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, taking place Saturday, June 15 at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

The outdoor event includes beer and food pairings and live entertainment. A cohort of local brewers and restaurants set up booths along Bayshore Town Center’s main street to serve up samples of their products and interact with attendees.

Now in its 10th year, the festival touts itself as the “premier Midwestern beer festival” that “attracts beer enthusiasts from around the country.” Last year, it had almost 2,000 attendees.

“Glendale is known as a beer mecca… people come from all over the nation for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival,” said Ann Deuser, executive director of Welcome to Glendale. “Our city puts the ‘ale’ in Glendale with three world-class beer fests, four beer gardens and two award-winning breweries.”

Tickets for the festival range from $45 to $80 and are available for purchase at its website, however, only 2,000 tickets will be sold, Deuser said.

The festival’s selection of breweries will include Explorium Brewpub, Sprecher Brewing Company, New Glarus Brewing Company, Third Spice Brewing Co. and Wisconsin Brewing Company.

It will also have more than 20 food vendors including Ashland Deep Water Grille, LuLu’s Bayview, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Mobcraft and Clock Shadow Creamery.

Complete lists of beer and food vendors are available here.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, which is a nonprofit organizations that works to promote and maintain the state’s brewing industry standards.