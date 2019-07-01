Waterlin Coffee Bar & Bistro to open next month in Menomonee Falls hotel

A new all-day eatery, called Waterlin Coffee Bar & Bistro, will open later this summer in Menomonee Falls.

The restaurant will take over a 6,100 square-foot space that previously housed RBG Bar & Grill inside the former Radisson Hotel at N 88 W 14750 Main St. That hotel is currently undergoing a $3.5 million project to be converted to a new Delta Hotel by Marriott.

Delta Hotel’s website says the new hotel will open in September, however, its Schaumburg, Illinois-based operator Hostmark Hospitality Group announced the restaurant is slated for an August opening.

By day, Waterlin will operate as a cafe and sit-down restaurant, serving Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee and on-the-go items for breakfast and weekly specials including Friday fish fry and wine pairings for lunch and dinner. By night, it will function as a bar with drink specials, bar bites and Wisconsin-themed craft cocktails.

Its lunch and dinner services will run daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with late-night hours at the bar during weekends.

“The Falls is a tight-knit community that comes together around civic events, school sports and business networking,” said Chadd Scott, general manager at the new Delta Hotel. “We believe Menomonee Falls needed another great place to gather around food, drink and company.”

The concept and menu will echo an ice-harvesting theme. Its name is an homage to Francis Waterlin, who along with John Martin, started the ice harvesting industry on the Menomonee River in 1897.

Delta Hotels has spent more than $300,000 on the restaurant remodel. The space now includes a full service coffee bar, large dining areas, center car and grab-and-go marketplace.

There are 63 open Delta Hotels locations, with another 39 on the way in the U.S., China, Canada and Europe. Delta Hotels is meant to compete with DoubleTree by Hilton and Crowne Plaza, an InterContinental Hotels Group brand.

There is at least one other Delta Hotel in Wisconsin, located in Racine.