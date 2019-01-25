Waterford Wine & Spirits owner proposes new East Side store and bar

Milwaukee-based beverage retailer Waterford Wine & Spirits could be opening its third brick and mortar store this spring.

Owner Benjamin Christiansen wants to open the new wine store and bar, listed as Benjamin’s Fine Wine & Spirits, by March 1 at 2120 N. Farwell Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side, according to a license application recently filed with the city. Christiansen was not immediately available for comment.

Benjamin’s would sell wine, craft spirits and craft beer. It would share a building with Simple Cafe, Fushinami and Good City Brewing.

Waterford currently operates two locations, one in Milwaukee on Brady Street and the other in Delafield.

It will also operate a would-be fourth location at 3rd Street Market Hall, a 35,000-square-foot food hall planned for The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee that will house 21 vendors.

