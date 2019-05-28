Vendors announced for new food truck park in Walker’s Point

Five food truck tenants have been announced for a new food truck park opening in Walker’s Point next month.

The concept, dubbed Zocalo Food Park, will sit on a 7,000-square-foot lot located at the corner of 6th and Pierce Streets. Its food truck offerings will include:

Bowl Cut, a new Asian rice bowl concept.

Fontelle’s, a burger concept from the creators of Milwaukee-based Fresh Fin Poke.

Mazorca LLC, a taco truck that first opened in Walker’s Point in 2017.

Scratch Ice Cream, a local ice cream producer that operates a vendor stand at Crossroads Collective food hall on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Ruby’s Bagels, a new scratch-made bagel concept

Ruby’s Bagels joins Zocalo Food Park as the first participant in its Incubator Food Truck Program, which aims to support local food industry start-ups as they scale their business. Selected startups have access to a fully equipped food trailer along with resources and mentorship from Zocalo operators Jesús González and Sean Phelan.

González is founder and owner of Mazorca and Phelan is president of Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Phelan Development.

“There are many food entrepreneurs in Milwaukee with great ideas, which is why we started our incubator food truck program,” González said. “We will share our experiences and mentor them along the way to ensure they are supported and do not feel alone on their entrepreneurial journey. Cultivating an ecosystem that fosters the next leaders in the culinary, art and music community is a key pillar of Zocalo.”

The centerpiece of the food truck park will be a new bar, called Zocalo’s Tavern. Occupying a newly renovated two-story building at 636 S. 6th St., it will serve curated craft cocktails and beer paired with food served at the park’s food trucks.

Zocalo Food Park will have indoor and outdoor seating as well as onsite parking.

“Zocalo’s consistency in location and hours of operation provides a great platform to build connections and lasting relationships between food enthusiasts and food entrepreneurs,” Phelan said.

Plans are in the works for an an array of events and pop-ups to take place at the park this summer and fall, according to an announcement.