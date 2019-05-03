Terrapin releases a brut IPA collaboration with Miller High Life

Hoppin' Bubbly available for limited time in Wisconsin and Georgia

May 03, 2019

Miller Brewing Co. recently teamed up with Georgia-based Terrapin Beer Company to release a new collaboration brew, Hoppin’ Bubbly. The beer combines components of both Miller High Life and Terrapin beers.

Hoppin’ Bubbly is a brut IPA which includes the malt bill from Miller High Life and Terrapin’s IPA taste. The beer is brewed with Cascade, Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops, with a six and a half percent ABV. Hoppin’ Bubbly is described by Terrapin as a crisp, bone-dry finish and an aromatic hop profile.

The collaboration was inspired by Terrapin’s desire to create a brut IPA, and picked Miller High Life due to its famed nickname of the “champagne of beers.” The new beer is brewed at Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens, Georgia.

Hoppin’ Bubbly is available for a limited time this summer and only in the brewers’ home states of Wisconsin and Georgia. It is available on draft and in six-pack, twelve ounce cans. It was first released on Wednesday, May 1, at Terrapin’s tasting room in Athens.

Terrapin Beer Co. operates as a business unit of Tenth and Blake Beer Company as of 2016. The craft and important division of Chicago-based MillerCoors, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, acquired a majority interested in Terrapin. Other craft beer brands in the Tenth and Blake portfolio include Blue Moon Brewing Co., Jacob Leinenkugal Brewing Co., and Saint Archer Brewing Co

