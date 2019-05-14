Sneak peek at the new Saint Kate’s food and beverage offerings

Finishing touches are underway at the soon-to-open Saint Kate arts-themed hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The former InterContinental hotel, located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., has been under renovation since December. Operator Marcus Hotels, the hospitality arm of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp., is now preparing for an early June opening.

That includes finalizing menus and taking reservations at the hotel’s five food and beverage concepts. Marcus on Monday night hosted members of the media for a preview of those offerings.

Saint Kate’s will house three eateries, Proof Pizza, a new Neapolitan-style pizzeria; Aria Café & Bar, an all-day café; and a steakhouse, called The Dark Room, or T.D.R.; and two bars, Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar on the second floor and a ground-floor lobby bar, called the Bar.

T.D.R is scheduled to open on Tuesday, June 18, but all of the other food and beverage concepts at the hotel will open on Tuesday, June 4.

Saint Kate’s culinary programs are led by executive chef Aaron Miles and food and beverage director Brent Hockenberry.

The 219-room hotel will include art-inspired rooms, 13,000 square feet of meeting space, 11 event rooms and three restaurants, as well as bars and lounges. Design plans also include a theater that will feature plays, lectures, classes and musical and dance performances; gallery space; a working artist-in-residence studio, and event spaces to host rotating exhibitions, screenings and workshops.

The name pays homage to Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists.