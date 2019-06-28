New pizzeria proposed in Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood

A new pizza place could soon open in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood.

Tony’s Pizza is in the works for a 1,700-square-foot space inside a 129-year-old building at 604 W. Historic Mitchell St. That space has housed a number of restaurants in past years, most recently Cevicheria Chivolin.

The new eatery would focus on Latin-inspired, hand tossed pizza, said owner and chef Tony Herrera. Using fresh ingredients, he plans to add some spice to traditional pizza with habanero, chipotle and chili peppers.

Herrera also owns Angelo’s Pizzeria, which he opened last year in Slinger. He will continue operating that restaurant while testing out the Milwaukee dining scene, he said.

Tony’s would also serve hamburgers, paninis, salads and appetizers, and would not immediately serve alcohol. The restaurant would have seating, but carry-out and delivery services would also be available.

Plans for the site pend city approval, but if that happens, Herrera hopes to have Tony’s Pizza up and running by late July.