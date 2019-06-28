New pizzeria proposed in Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood

Second concept for owner Tony Herrera

by

June 28, 2019, 1:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/food-beverage/new-pizzeria-proposed-in-historic-mitchell-street-neighborhood/

A new pizza place could soon open in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood.

Tony’s Pizza is in the works for a 1,700-square-foot space inside a 129-year-old building at 604 W. Historic Mitchell St. That space has housed a number of restaurants in past years, most recently Cevicheria Chivolin.

The new eatery would focus on Latin-inspired, hand tossed pizza, said owner and chef Tony Herrera. Using fresh ingredients, he plans to add some spice to traditional pizza with habanero, chipotle and chili peppers.

Herrera also owns Angelo’s Pizzeria, which he opened last year in Slinger. He will continue operating that restaurant while testing out the Milwaukee dining scene, he said.

Tony’s would also serve hamburgers, paninis, salads and appetizers, and would not immediately serve alcohol. The restaurant would have seating, but carry-out and delivery services would also be available.

Plans for the site pend city approval, but if that happens, Herrera hopes to have Tony’s Pizza up and running by late July.

A new pizza place could soon open in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood.

Tony’s Pizza is in the works for a 1,700-square-foot space inside a 129-year-old building at 604 W. Historic Mitchell St. That space has housed a number of restaurants in past years, most recently Cevicheria Chivolin.

The new eatery would focus on Latin-inspired, hand tossed pizza, said owner and chef Tony Herrera. Using fresh ingredients, he plans to add some spice to traditional pizza with habanero, chipotle and chili peppers.

Herrera also owns Angelo’s Pizzeria, which he opened last year in Slinger. He will continue operating that restaurant while testing out the Milwaukee dining scene, he said.

Tony’s would also serve hamburgers, paninis, salads and appetizers, and would not immediately serve alcohol. The restaurant would have seating, but carry-out and delivery services would also be available.

Plans for the site pend city approval, but if that happens, Herrera hopes to have Tony’s Pizza up and running by late July.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm