New Land planning another food hall and market, in Bay View

Opening next year at its Kinetik apartment building development

by

June 17, 2019, 11:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/food-beverage/new-land-planning-another-food-hall-and-market-in-bay-view/

A new food hall and market will open next year in Bay View at the Kinetik Apartments, a mixed-use development currently under construction at the former Hamburger Mary’s restaurant site.

The food hall, to be called Flour and Feed, will occupy an 11,500-square-foot ground-floor retail space in the building, located at 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

It will include a mix of local food and retail vendors, said Tim Gokhman, managing director at New Land Enterprises LLP, the developer of the project. A few of those tenants have already been secured and will be announced soon.

“Bay View already has some great dining spots, so we are carefully evaluating where we can fill the gaps,” Gokhman said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Flour and Feed will be about 50 percent larger than Crossroads Collective, an eight-tenant food hall that New Land opened late last year on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“We feel like we hit the sweet spot with eight vendors at Crossroads, so we wanted to keep the same scale,” Gokhman said. “That gave us an opportunity to incorporate retail, something I saw done in other cities when researching different hall and market concepts.”

Flour and Feed will include a 1,150-square-foot event space for cooking classes and demos, live music performances and community-based functions. And the west half of Archer Street is being converted to a pedestrian plaza, which will be used as an outdoor seating space for the food hall and for additional programming.

Gokhman said the plaza’s floor will be heated, allowing the area to be used year round.

“There really isn’t another space like this in Milwaukee,” he said.

Kinetik is slated to open in May 2020. The development includes 140 apartments and a 16,500-square-foot total retail space. Flour and Feed will take over the southern portion of that space, and the remaining 5,000-square-foot northern portion will be occupied by another tenant that has yet to be announced, Gokhman said.

The development joins a growing number of multifamily apartment projects in the Bay View neighborhood. The Stitchweld Apartments project, at 2141 S. Robinson Ave., has nearly 300 units and Vue, at 2200 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has 69 units.

A new food hall and market will open next year in Bay View at the Kinetik Apartments, a mixed-use development currently under construction at the former Hamburger Mary’s restaurant site.

The food hall, to be called Flour and Feed, will occupy an 11,500-square-foot ground-floor retail space in the building, located at 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

It will include a mix of local food and retail vendors, said Tim Gokhman, managing director at New Land Enterprises LLP, the developer of the project. A few of those tenants have already been secured and will be announced soon.

“Bay View already has some great dining spots, so we are carefully evaluating where we can fill the gaps,” Gokhman said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Flour and Feed will be about 50 percent larger than Crossroads Collective, an eight-tenant food hall that New Land opened late last year on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“We feel like we hit the sweet spot with eight vendors at Crossroads, so we wanted to keep the same scale,” Gokhman said. “That gave us an opportunity to incorporate retail, something I saw done in other cities when researching different hall and market concepts.”

Flour and Feed will include a 1,150-square-foot event space for cooking classes and demos, live music performances and community-based functions. And the west half of Archer Street is being converted to a pedestrian plaza, which will be used as an outdoor seating space for the food hall and for additional programming.

Gokhman said the plaza’s floor will be heated, allowing the area to be used year round.

“There really isn’t another space like this in Milwaukee,” he said.

Kinetik is slated to open in May 2020. The development includes 140 apartments and a 16,500-square-foot total retail space. Flour and Feed will take over the southern portion of that space, and the remaining 5,000-square-foot northern portion will be occupied by another tenant that has yet to be announced, Gokhman said.

The development joins a growing number of multifamily apartment projects in the Bay View neighborhood. The Stitchweld Apartments project, at 2141 S. Robinson Ave., has nearly 300 units and Vue, at 2200 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has 69 units.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm