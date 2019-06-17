New Land planning another food hall and market, in Bay View

A new food hall and market will open next year in Bay View at the Kinetik Apartments, a mixed-use development currently under construction at the former Hamburger Mary’s restaurant site.

The food hall, to be called Flour and Feed, will occupy an 11,500-square-foot ground-floor retail space in the building, located at 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

It will include a mix of local food and retail vendors, said Tim Gokhman, managing director at New Land Enterprises LLP, the developer of the project. A few of those tenants have already been secured and will be announced soon.

“Bay View already has some great dining spots, so we are carefully evaluating where we can fill the gaps,” Gokhman said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Flour and Feed will be about 50 percent larger than Crossroads Collective, an eight-tenant food hall that New Land opened late last year on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“We feel like we hit the sweet spot with eight vendors at Crossroads, so we wanted to keep the same scale,” Gokhman said. “That gave us an opportunity to incorporate retail, something I saw done in other cities when researching different hall and market concepts.”

Flour and Feed will include a 1,150-square-foot event space for cooking classes and demos, live music performances and community-based functions. And the west half of Archer Street is being converted to a pedestrian plaza, which will be used as an outdoor seating space for the food hall and for additional programming.

Gokhman said the plaza’s floor will be heated, allowing the area to be used year round.

“There really isn’t another space like this in Milwaukee,” he said.

Kinetik is slated to open in May 2020. The development includes 140 apartments and a 16,500-square-foot total retail space. Flour and Feed will take over the southern portion of that space, and the remaining 5,000-square-foot northern portion will be occupied by another tenant that has yet to be announced, Gokhman said.

The development joins a growing number of multifamily apartment projects in the Bay View neighborhood. The Stitchweld Apartments project, at 2141 S. Robinson Ave., has nearly 300 units and Vue, at 2200 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has 69 units.