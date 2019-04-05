MOD Pizza proposed for Village of Pewaukee shopping center

MOD Pizza proposed for Village of Pewaukee shopping center

April 05, 2019

Seattle-based pizza chain MOD Pizza plans to open a new location in the Village of Pewaukee.

The fast-casual restaurant would occupy a 1,408-square-foot space at The Shops of Meadow Ridge, a retail development being built along Meadow Creek Drive off of Capitol Drive and Highway 164, according to a meeting agenda.

Plans for the proposed concept, which includes a seasonal outdoor dining and seating area, will be reviewed by the Village Plan Commission during an April 11 meeting.

MOD Pizza would share a building with a 1,500 square-foot Jersey Mike’s sub shop, which the Village approved in December. Chick-fil-A has also been secured as a tenant for a 5,000-square-foot stand-alone building at the 28,000- to 30,000-square-foot shopping center that will include a total of five retail buildings.

The Pewaukee restaurant would be MOD Pizza’s eighth location in southeastern Wisconsin. Within recent years, it has opened restaurants in Greenfield at 84South, New Berlin, Pleasant Prairie, Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square, Oconomowoc, Shorewood at Mosaic, and Wauwatosa at State Street Station. The company has more than 400 locations in 28 states and the United Kingdom.

The Shops of Meadow Ridge is being developed by Brookfield-based Somerstone LLC. The company purchased the nine-acre property in August 2017 for $3.5 million.

