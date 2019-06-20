Mequon Public Market opens this weekend

Part of new Spur 16 mixed-use development

June 20, 2019, 1:18 PM

Mequon’s highly anticipated new public market will open its doors to the public on Saturday.

The Mequon Public Market is part of the new Spur 16 mixed-used project that was recently developed at 6300 W. Mequon Road. That project also includes St. Paul Fish Company’s newly opened oyster bar and restaurant situated adjacent to the market, as well as townhomes, apartments, a public wellness center and private clubhouse.

The 10,000-square-foot market houses 10 locally owned vendors, including nine food and beverage-based concepts and one retailer. They are:

  • Anodyne Coffee
  • Purple Door Ice Cream
  • Screaming Tuna
  • Bavette La Boucherie
  • Beans and Barley
  • Café Corazon
  • Happy Dough Lucky
  • Bowls
  • Santorini Grill
  • La Terre, a European-style floral and gift shop.

“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of seasoned business owners. This will fill a much needed void in our community,” said Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development, the project’s developer.

The Mequon Public Market has several outdoor spaces as well as a mezzanine and demonstration kitchen. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The market will host a grand opening event on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. It will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting and live music by singer-songwriter Joseph Huber. That performance will kick off the market’s Dine and Dance Summer Concert Series, which will take place once a month this summer.

Spur 16 includes a 5,000-square-foot public wellness center that houses Club Pilates Mequon and Yama Yoga, which both opened in February.

The project’s ten luxury townhomes are now available for occupancy. Three buildings with a total of 146 apartment units will be available for occupancy in June.

The development also includes a clubhouse space that will be available exclusively for those who reside at Spur 16. It will include a pool, gathering area with a community kitchen and event space, and a workout facility with Peloton bikes.

