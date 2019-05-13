Meli restaurant in Waukesha has closed

Meli, a Mediterranean-American restaurant in downtown Waukesha, had its last day of service on Sunday.

The bar restaurant, located at 294 W. Main St., closed after four years in business.

Owner Llazar Konda announced the closure late last week via Facebook, saying May 10 to 12 would be the restaurant’s final weekend of operation.

“As I know many of you will be sad with this news, I personally am looking forward to my new chapter and my new adventures… I promise you the next adventure will be even better,” he said in the announcement. Konda could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meli was open daily for dinner, serving small plates, salads, sandwiches burgers and entrees such as Mushroom Risotto, Lemon Cream Chicken and Friday Fish Fry.