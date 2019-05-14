Lowlands Group to open beer garden in Tosa Village

Milwaukee-based restaurant operator Lowlands Group is expanding its presence in the Wauwatosa Village area with a new beer garden, set to open early next month.

The formally named Tosa Village Beer Garden will be situated between Lowlands-owned Cafe Bavaria and Cafe Hollander on a newly expanded patio area along the Menomonee River, according to a news release.

Those concepts will operate separately, but the beer garden will sell a handful of Cafe Bavaria’s menu items, including sausages, hot dogs, pretzels and cheese curds. Its beverage offerings will include international and domestic craft beers on tap, as well as wine and cocktails.

Tosa Village Beer Garden will include casual counter service and large communal tables typical to beer gardens.

“The goal was to create a different kind of experience for the (Tosa) Village that wasn’t traditional outdoor dining,” said Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at Lowlands Group. “There’s so much energy and traffic since the completion of the streetscaping initiative that we wanted to create a place where you could grab a quick drink and snack, or spend a sunny afternoon just enjoying the village.”

The Village is currently working to complete a multi-year project aimed at reconstructing infrastructure and improving its surrounding streetscape.

As part of those reconstruction efforts, the Harwood pedestrian bridge is currently being expanded. That project will make way for the new beer garden and expand the outdoor patio area at Cafe Hollander, which is located adjacent to Cafe Bavaria.

A set opening date for the beer garden is dependent on the project’s construction schedule.

“After years of planning and construction the Village is really coming to life,” said Herwig. “We hope the beer garden adds even more life to Tosa this summer.”