Lou Malnati’s plans take-out pizzeria in Fox Point

Popular Chicago-style pizza chain Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria could be coming to Fox Point.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company has proposed a takeout and delivery store at 8799 N. Port Washington Road. It would occupy a 2,100-square-foot space that previously housed Pizzanetto at the Riverpoint Village Shopping Center, according to an application recently filed with the Village of Fox Point.

Fox Point’s Plan Commission will review that proposal during a meeting scheduled for Monday, June 3.

Planning to take over the space by October, the business would spend $250,000 on interior renovations, including the kitchen and carry-out areas. The store would not offer seating.

Representatives of Lou Malnati’s were not immediately available for comment.

The pizzeria would operate Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It would employ nine people, according to the application.

Lou Malnati established Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in the Chicago area in 1971. It now has 56 Chicago-area locations and three in Arizona. The eatery serves its “World Famous Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza” as well as thin crust pizza, salads, pasta and sandwiches.

The Malnati family’s pizza history dates back to 1943 when Rudy Malnati, Sr., managed and later became partner of the original Pizzeria Uno, where deep dish pizza began in Chicago.

Malnati’s son, Rudy Malnati Jr., owns Chicago-based Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta, which opened its first Milwaukee location in October.