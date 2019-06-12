Iron Horse Hotel’s new restaurant Ash to open in August

Part of hotel's F&B revamp led by Jacobs and Van Rite

by

June 12, 2019, 11:06 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/food-beverage/iron-horse-hotels-new-restaurant-ash-to-open-in-august/

A new dining concept, called Ash, will open late this summer at The Iron Horse Hotel in Walker’s Point.

It will take the place of former restaurant Smyth, which closed in May as part of a greater effort to overhaul the hotel’s food and beverage program.

That project is being led by acclaimed local chefs and restaurateurs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite. Their hospitality consulting business, JVR Group, was brought on in April to reinvent The Iron Horse’s existing bar restaurant concepts and catering and banquet services, and to launch a new full-service eatery.

Ash is set to open in August. It will offer a menu of seasonal American-style food largely prepared using a wood-fired hearth, which will be installed in the restaurant’s main dining area.

“The thought behind Ash was to create a simple, seasonal, American menu– highlighted by the use of fire and smoke,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Hearth cooking allows for the full use of fire. From slow cooking in embers to smoking and finally charring over an open flame, hearth cooking creates an enhanced flavor in everything from meats to vegetables.”

JVR Group last month launched new breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, as well as a new brunch program at the hotel’s lobby-level cocktail bar, Branded, and its seasonal outdoor dining venue, The Yard. 

Those reinvented menus include items, such as the roasted cauliflower, venison tartare and seasonal salads, similar to what will be served at Ash, said Jacobs and Van Rite.

“From the beginning of time people have gathered around a fire for food, conversation and warmth,” said Jacobs. “We want guests to feel the same way when they gather at Ash. Warm, familial, at home. It’s genuinely Milwaukee.”

Jacobs and Van Rite own and operate restaurants DanDan, EsterEv and Fauntleroy, all located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The duo’s bakery and patisserie concept, Batches, recently moved out of its Third Ward storefront to a nearby kitchen space as it transitioned to wholesale only.

A new dining concept, called Ash, will open late this summer at The Iron Horse Hotel in Walker’s Point.

It will take the place of former restaurant Smyth, which closed in May as part of a greater effort to overhaul the hotel’s food and beverage program.

That project is being led by acclaimed local chefs and restaurateurs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite. Their hospitality consulting business, JVR Group, was brought on in April to reinvent The Iron Horse’s existing bar restaurant concepts and catering and banquet services, and to launch a new full-service eatery.

Ash is set to open in August. It will offer a menu of seasonal American-style food largely prepared using a wood-fired hearth, which will be installed in the restaurant’s main dining area.

“The thought behind Ash was to create a simple, seasonal, American menu– highlighted by the use of fire and smoke,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Hearth cooking allows for the full use of fire. From slow cooking in embers to smoking and finally charring over an open flame, hearth cooking creates an enhanced flavor in everything from meats to vegetables.”

JVR Group last month launched new breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, as well as a new brunch program at the hotel’s lobby-level cocktail bar, Branded, and its seasonal outdoor dining venue, The Yard. 

Those reinvented menus include items, such as the roasted cauliflower, venison tartare and seasonal salads, similar to what will be served at Ash, said Jacobs and Van Rite.

“From the beginning of time people have gathered around a fire for food, conversation and warmth,” said Jacobs. “We want guests to feel the same way when they gather at Ash. Warm, familial, at home. It’s genuinely Milwaukee.”

Jacobs and Van Rite own and operate restaurants DanDan, EsterEv and Fauntleroy, all located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The duo’s bakery and patisserie concept, Batches, recently moved out of its Third Ward storefront to a nearby kitchen space as it transitioned to wholesale only.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am