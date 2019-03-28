Walker’s Point building could house Cousins Subs food prep site

Commissary and full kitchen to open by early May

March 28, 2019, 1:20 PM

Cousins Submarines Inc. plans to establish a presence in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, but not with a new restaurant location.

The Menomonee falls-based company is seeking approval to operate a food storage and preparation site at 117 W. National Ave., according to a license application recently filed with the City of Milwaukee.

That site, which would be used strictly for delivery and catering orders, would occupy a 103-year-old, single-story commercial building, formerly home to Benjamin Moore Metro Paint & Decor. The property is owned by Ferryville-based Rainbow Trout Rentals LLC, according to city records.

A spokesperson for Cousins Subs said plans for the 5,355-square-foot building are not yet finalized, adding the company will formally announce details at a later date, but the license application indicates that space would open with a commissary and full kitchen by May 5.

Building renovations, including a kitchen installation, are currently underway and expected to be complete by April 1.

Cousins Subs recently announced changes to its leadership team as the company expands into Illinois, with plans for continued growth across the midwest.

